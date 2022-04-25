Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Darkseid Actor Justifies Potential Plot Hole With The Villain

The DC Extended Universe is known for keeping audiences on their toes, thanks to drama on and off screen. Fans were thrilled in 2021 when Zack Snyder’s Justice League was finally released after years of fan campaigning. While some out there have taken umbrage with a potential plot line for the villainous Darkseid , actor Ray Porter has justified the movie’s reasoning.

After being cut completely from Justice League’s theatrical cut, the super powerful DC villain had a supporting role in the Snyder Cut. Actor Ray Porter helped bring him to life via motion capture, and recently responded after moviegoers tried to point out a potential plot hole about the villain. Namely that Darkseid can’t remember the location of Earth (and therefore the anti-life equation). Actor Ray Porter defended this narrative choice during a recent interview with FandomWire . As the Zack Snyder collaborator put it,

Consider the fact that he’s turned a hundred thousand worlds to dust, it was so long ago that he found this equation and then it was taken from him in battle and he always wanted to ‘re-find’ it. We are talking so many thousands of years, so many planets, universes, and possible Earths. Uxas, the person who became Darkseid has also changed so much in that long timespan. So, for someone whose knowledge spans so much, maybe the knowledge got lost in the vastness that it was on this Earth in particular. And then, Steppenwolf, of all people, approaches him about this.

He’s got a point. Darkseid has a long and storied history in the DCEU, going back thousands of years. As such, Ray Porter seems to think it’s logical that the hulking villain might have forgotten the location of the anti-life equation. Although he eventually figures it out by the end of the movie’s runtime.

Ray Porter’s comments defend the somewhat complicated story of Snyder Cut. The titular filmmaker was crafting a five-movie story for the DC Extended Universe, with plans for two Justice League sequels (and way more of the Knightmare ). Unfortunately those projects were cancelled by Warner Bros. so it’s unclear if we’ll ever see Darkseid’s story completed.

Darkseid wasn’t the main villain of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, that honor went to Ciarán Hinds’ Steppenwolf, who Ray Porter name dropped when defending his character’s spotty memory. That villain’s motivations were made more clear in the four-hour extended version, as he tried to get back in the good favor of Darkseid . And in the end the Justice League briefly came face to face with the red-eyed titan.

While there are fans who are still hoping to see Warner Bros. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, there’s currently no indication that the studio is interested . What’s more, Zack Snyder has maintained he hasn’t been in contact with the folks at the WB since The Snyder Cut was released.