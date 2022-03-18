Zack Snyder's Justice League: We Finally Have An Official Look At Wayne T. Carr's Green Lantern

Although Zack Snyder’s Justice League allowed the title filmmaker to deliver his vision of the epic superhero tale that differed significantly from what we got in theaters in 2017, there were still some elements that Snyder wasn’t able to throw into his final cut. For instance, rather than Martian Manhunter meeting with Bruce Wayne at the end of the story, that scene originally used John Stewart, a.k.a. Green Lantern, instead, played by Wayne T. Carr. With today marking the one-year year anniversary since Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiered on HBO Max, we finally have an official look at Carr’s Green Lantern.

We have Wayne T. Carr to thank for this, as he went on his social media channels, including Instagram, to share a picture at his Green Lantern fully realized. Take a look!

Known for playing Lady Macduff’s murderer in Apple TV+’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, Wayne T. Carr was selected to bring John Stewart to life in Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League. Although we’d gotten some behind-thee-scenes peeks at Carr shooting his Green Lantern scene, the above image gives us a taste of what his Green Lantern would have looked like within the four-hour tale itself, looking heroic and brimming with willpower. The uniform is certainly faithful to Stewart’s traditional look in the comics, and a far cry from the more organic uniform that Ryan Reynolds’ Hal Jordan wore in 2011’s Green Lantern.

