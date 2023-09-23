Chris Evans Recalls Why His Last Day Shooting Avengers: Endgame Was So ‘Emotional’

Although Chris Evans had superhero movie experience under his belt from playing Johnny Storm, a.k.a. The Human Torch, in the Fantastic Four movies, it was his time as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he shined brightest within this genre. Debuting in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, Evans’ version of Steve Rogers was last seen in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, with the character being one of the principal protagonists. Four years after that Marvel movie’s release, the actor recalled why his last day of shooting was so “emotional.”

Just like with Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, Avengers: Endgame effectively concluded Steve Rogers’ story, with the original Captain America traveling to the past to live a life with Peggy Carter in an alternate timeline, then returning to the present to given Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson his shield. While that likely wasn’t the final scene Evans shot during Endgame’s production, Evans did say the following to GQ about what that last day was life, as well as addressed how much this role changed his life:

That last day was emotional. It’s like graduating school. I mean, like, you know the day’s coming, and then it’s all of a sudden here and you feel it went by way too quick… It’s life-changing. My life is forever not the same. My family’s life is not the same. You know what I mean? The ripple effect of signing up for that role is kind of immeasurable, for me at least, and it was a beautiful time. [I’m] full of gratitude.

Chris Evans appeared in 11 MCU movies over the span of nearly a decade, which included cameos in Thor: The Dark World, Ant-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Captain Marvel. So yes, the comparison to high school graduation is certainly applicable in this case, and it’s no wonder he got emotional on that day. The actor wasn’t lacking in Hollywood cred prior to joining the MCU, but playing Captain America unquestionably left a major impact on his life, and it could be argued that this will be the role for which he’s best remembered for the rest of his career.

During this interview, Evans also reaffirmed how much he enjoyed the moment when Cap wielded Thor’s hammer Mjolnir against Thanos, as well as how it was nice being paired back up with the original Avengers (among others) for the majority of the story, as they’d fortuitously survived Thanos’ snap. He then added:

Most of the scenes in Endgame, you’re fully aware of what you got to be a part of. You’re really just… so grateful every day, just trying to absorb it all. I think when you’re in the middle of it, it’s just always like, ‘Eh, there’s another Marvel movie next year.’ Not that you take it for granted, but it just doesn’t resonate the same way when you know, ‘Wow, we’re wrapping in a couple weeks, and I’m putting the shield down, and that’s been such a big part of my life for a decade.’ So most of Endgame was a really, really lovely experience.

There have been rumors over the years that Chris Evans will reprise Steve Rogers, and while the actor recently said he’ll “never say never” for such an opportunity, he’s also “very precious” with this role and wouldn’t want his return to feel like a “cash grab” or not live up to expectations. So for now, this isn’t in the cards, and it also remains to be seen whether we’ll ever get clarification about what happened to Steve after Avengers: Endgame. As for the Captain America mantle, it’s now held by Sam Wilson, who officially embraced it at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Solider, and he’s next set to lead Captain America: Brave New World.

That upcoming Marvel movie is slated on the 2024 release calendar for July 26. Meanwhile, Chris Evans’ latest movie, Pain Hustlers, debuts to Netflix subscribers on October 20, and that will be followed by Amazon Prime Video’s Red One sometime before the year is over.