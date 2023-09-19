Marvel’s Chris Evans Addresses Possible Return As Captain America
Fans want to see Chris Evans back as Captain America, and he shared his thoughts about a Marvel return.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be a wildly popular franchise, spanning both movies and TV shows on Disney+. The Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Endgame marked the end of an era, as we said goodbye to beloved figures like Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America. Despite Steve Rogers’ happy ending with Peggy, some fans are still hoping to see the Knives Out actor reprise his role in an upcoming Marvel movie. And Evans recently addressed a possible return as Captain America. Can he still do this all day?
Chris Evans played Steve Rogers for a decade, to universal acclaim. The ending of Avengers: Endgame saw Cap return the Infinity Stones (and Mjolnir) to the timeline, before living out his happy ending with Peggy in the past. But old man Cap is presumably still alive, and fans want to see him return in one form or another. Evans recently spoke to GQ, where he was asked about returning to his signature role. He responded honestly, offering:
There you have it. While Chris Evans isn’t necessarily opposed to rocking Cap's shield one more time, he’s not willing to play that role again anytime soon. And he’s not interested in simply signing on for a movie for a paycheck. Sounds like his tenure in the MCU really means a great deal to the Fantastic Four actor.
Chris Evans’ comments to GQ put some perspective on how the 42 year-old actor feels about his career at the moment. While he cherishes his time playing Steve Rogers, he ultimately wants to pump the breaks and act less. After all, movie sets are notoriously grueling places. Furthermore, he’s got other goals in mind like his first Academy Award. And his Marvel-free schedule should be a boon for that possibility.
Indeed, Evans has been keeping busy since Avengers: Endgame was released. He once again teamed up with Disney to voice the title character of Lightyear, and starred in The Gray Man and Ghosted. And his new Netflix movie Pain Hustlers will arrive in October.
Chris Evans’ time as Captain America is streaming now on Disney+, and Pain Hustlers will hit Netflix October 20th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
