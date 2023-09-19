Marvel’s Chris Evans Addresses Possible Return As Captain America

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be a wildly popular franchise, spanning both movies and TV shows on Disney+. The Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Endgame marked the end of an era, as we said goodbye to beloved figures like Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America. Despite Steve Rogers’ happy ending with Peggy , some fans are still hoping to see the Knives Out actor reprise his role in an upcoming Marvel movie . And Evans recently addressed a possible return as Captain America. Can he still do this all day?

Chris Evans played Steve Rogers for a decade, to universal acclaim. The ending of Avengers: Endgame saw Cap return the Infinity Stones (and Mjolnir) to the timeline, before living out his happy ending with Peggy in the past. But old man Cap is presumably still alive , and fans want to see him return in one form or another. Evans recently spoke to GQ , where he was asked about returning to his signature role. He responded honestly, offering:

Yeah, maybe. I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience. But I’m also very precious with it. It’s something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened. And I wouldn’t want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn’t live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing. So, no time soon. And ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life. I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars and I’m not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied.

There you have it. While Chris Evans isn’t necessarily opposed to rocking Cap's shield one more time, he’s not willing to play that role again anytime soon. And he’s not interested in simply signing on for a movie for a paycheck. Sounds like his tenure in the MCU really means a great deal to the Fantastic Four actor .

Chris Evans’ comments to GQ put some perspective on how the 42 year-old actor feels about his career at the moment. While he cherishes his time playing Steve Rogers, he ultimately wants to pump the breaks and act less. After all, movie sets are notoriously grueling places. Furthermore, he’s got other goals in mind like his first Academy Award. And his Marvel-free schedule should be a boon for that possibility.

Indeed, Evans has been keeping busy since Avengers: Endgame was released. He once again teamed up with Disney to voice the title character of Lightyear, and starred in The Gray Man and Ghosted. And his new Netflix movie Pain Hustlers will arrive in October.