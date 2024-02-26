It Makes Total Sense That Pawn Stars Won't Dive Into Rick Harrison's Son's Death

The Harrison family – who’ve headlined the long-running reality TV show Pawn Stars – experienced a considerable loss earlier this year. One of Rick Harrison’s sons, Adam, died at the age of 39. In the aftermath of his passing, Rick as well as other family members paid tribute. Around that same time, there were a number of unknown variables, as authorities were still investigating the matter. What was also unclear was whether the History Channel series would cover Adam’s death. Now, it’s been confirmed that it won’t be highlighted on air, and the reasoning for that makes total sense.

Confirmation of this decision comes by way of a spokesperson for the Harrison family. The rep shared details with TMZ , which reports that there will be no mention of Adam Harrison’s death on upcoming installments of the show, as Rick is still processing the loss of his son.

Though this may come as a surprise to those not familiar with the series, those who are may understand, considering that Adam was not a cast member and did not appear on the show. However, years ago, he did assist the family and legal battle-ensnared co-star Chumlee at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop for a time.

Delicate situations like these can certainly be tricky when they’re related to reality TV. However, it would certainly seem that the producers have made a very reasonable call in this particular instance. It’s worth noting, though, that this isn’t the first time that the Harrison clan has had to lay a relative to rest amid their show’s run. And, in that instance, the passing was addressed on camera.

Family patriarch Richard “The Old Man” Harrison died at the age of 77 in 2018 following a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Unlike his grandson, Harrison was indeed a major fixture within the show and, with that, Pawn Stars aired a retrospective episode in his memory. Additionally, his son, Rick and others paid tribute following his death.

Adam Harrison reportedly died on January 19 as a result of a fentanyl overdose. The young man’s body was apparently located in Las Vegas, after which local police began investigating. During that time, they had yet to determine exactly when and where Harrison overdosed. His family eventually released a statement, saying that they were “extremely saddened by the death of Adam.” They also asked for “privacy as we grieve his loss.”

It was shortly after that joint message was shared that Rick Harrison took to social media to memorialize his son, who was the second child he shared with ex-wife Kim after Pawn Stars alum Corey Harrison. Rick shared a sweet photo of Adam and himself and, in the caption, he expressed that his child will “always be in my heart.” Corey also took to his account, honoring his late brother with a sweet childhood photo. You can see Rick's tribute below:

As for the series itself, TMZ reports that new episodes are currently being produced. That work is said to be keeping the Harrison family busy as they handle the loss of one of their own. It’s incredibly tragic that Adam Harrison is no longer with us, but it’s likely that his loved ones will continue to keep his memory alive even if he isn’t mentioned on the show.