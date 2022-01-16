16 And Pregnant Alum Jordan Cashmyer Is Dead At 26

Jordan Cashmyer, a young woman who appeared alongside her boyfriend and her child on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant several years ago, has sadly died. Cashmyer’s death was originally reported this morning, though an official cause has not been given. She was 26 at the time of her passing.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed Jordan Cashmyer’s death to TMZ. Cashmyer’s mother also used her husband’s Facebook account to speak out on her daughter’s passing. In the post, Jessica Cashmyer recalled how she first learned the news and paid loving tribute to her little girl:

Last night I received a call no parent ever wants. My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER. Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members.

Over the years, Jordan had a significant presence on social media and frequently updated fans on her personal status. On Instagram, she switched over multiple accounts over the years but would seemingly give her followers the heads up whenever she lost access to one account. Below is her final post from one of her most prevalent accounts:

Jordan Cashmyer first appeared on 16 & Pregnant in a 2014 episode, during which she was joined by her then-boyfriend, Derek Taylor. A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Cashmyer got pregnant by her boyfriend and was subsequently kicked out of her parents’ house when she refused to stop seeing Taylor. With no nearby relatives to take them in and Derek apparently uninterested in getting a job, the two sadly became homeless. Jordan would eventually give birth to their daughter, Genevieve "Evie" Shae Taylor, in 2014.

Their episode focused heavily on their struggles as young parents and, after it was filmed, the two separated. Eventually, Jordan’s parents agreed to share custody of Evie with Derek and, later, Jordan signed over temporary custody to Derek’s mother. Jordan would later start working as a stripper and, by 2017, she was seemingly working as a prostitute. Cashmyer had also had struggles with mental health and had been hospitalized for a reported suicide attempt.

Sadly enough, Jessica Cashmyer isn’t the only star that the 16 and Pregnant family has lost. Several years ago, Valerie Fairman, who appeared on the show in 2010, sadly passed away at the age of 23 following a drug overdose.

