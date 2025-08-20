Ben Stiller Offers Update About Severance Season 3 That’s Going To Bum Fans Out
Say it ain't so.
The streaming wars have been going on for years now, with every service offering a handful of mega hit originals. Those with an Apple TV+ subscription know that Severance is at the top of that list, with fans eagerly anticipating the third set of episodes. Ben Stiller has been a producer and director on the show and recently offered an update about Season 3 that'll bum fans out.
What we know about Severance Season 3 is limited, but fans are hyped to continue the journey after Season 2's cliffhanger ending. While we wait for the next chapter, Stiller revealed in an interview with LA Times that he won't be in the director's chair at all during the third season. Instead he's working on a movie, and addressed this conflict by saying:
He's not wrong. Both TV and film schedules are notoriously grueling, often requiring long hours and months of time. Ben Stiller know what this is like on both sides of the camera, and it sounds like he had to miss out on directing Severance in order to work on an upcoming World War II survival movie.
The Zoolander star is still expected to stay on as a producer on Severance, even if he can't physically be on set to direct episodes in Season 3. Even after taking this step back, I assume Stiller will continue engaging with fans of the show on social media.
Apple TV Plus: $9.99 A Month With 7-Day Trial
Save 70% - Severance is available exclusively on Apple TV+. Offer available globally, prices vary.
Since Stiller has never been featured on camera for Severance, it should be easy enough for the Emmy-nominated series to continue on without having the actor/filmmaker on set. The network will presumably just have to hire more directors to pick up the slack as he works on a film project. We'll just have to wait and see if any big names get the chance to join the beloved mystery/drama.
Severance is clearly one of the best Apple TV+ shows to watch, and two seasons in it still feels like we're a the tip of the iceberg narratively. There are still countless questions about Lumon Industries, Kier, and the entire Eagan family. Innies are starting to revolt, and it should be fascinating to see how this conflict plays out... especially for characters like Helly/ Helena.
The first two seasons of Severance are streaming in their entirety now on Apple TV+. While it was renewed for Season 3 back on March 21st, it's currently unclear when the next batch of episodes will be released to the general public. After all, Severance Season 3 hasn't even begun production at the time of writing this story. Hopefully we don't have to wait years this time around.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.