Ben Stiller Offers Update About Severance Season 3 That’s Going To Bum Fans Out

The streaming wars have been going on for years now, with every service offering a handful of mega hit originals. Those with an Apple TV+ subscription know that Severance is at the top of that list, with fans eagerly anticipating the third set of episodes. Ben Stiller has been a producer and director on the show and recently offered an update about Season 3 that'll bum fans out.

What we know about Severance Season 3 is limited, but fans are hyped to continue the journey after Season 2's cliffhanger ending. While we wait for the next chapter, Stiller revealed in an interview with LA Times that he won't be in the director's chair at all during the third season. Instead he's working on a movie, and addressed this conflict by saying:

These things take time to come together, and the older you get, the more you realize that you only have so much time.

He's not wrong. Both TV and film schedules are notoriously grueling, often requiring long hours and months of time. Ben Stiller know what this is like on both sides of the camera, and it sounds like he had to miss out on directing Severance in order to work on an upcoming World War II survival movie.

The Zoolander star is still expected to stay on as a producer on Severance, even if he can't physically be on set to direct episodes in Season 3. Even after taking this step back, I assume Stiller will continue engaging with fans of the show on social media.

Since Stiller has never been featured on camera for Severance, it should be easy enough for the Emmy-nominated series to continue on without having the actor/filmmaker on set. The network will presumably just have to hire more directors to pick up the slack as he works on a film project. We'll just have to wait and see if any big names get the chance to join the beloved mystery/drama.

Severance is clearly one of the best Apple TV+ shows to watch, and two seasons in it still feels like we're a the tip of the iceberg narratively. There are still countless questions about Lumon Industries, Kier, and the entire Eagan family. Innies are starting to revolt, and it should be fascinating to see how this conflict plays out... especially for characters like Helly/ Helena.

The first two seasons of Severance are streaming in their entirety now on Apple TV+. While it was renewed for Season 3 back on March 21st, it's currently unclear when the next batch of episodes will be released to the general public. After all, Severance Season 3 hasn't even begun production at the time of writing this story. Hopefully we don't have to wait years this time around.