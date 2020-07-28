Netflix’s Cursed Subverts The King Arthur Legend, But Does It Work?

I won’t give it away if you haven’t had a chance to check the series out yet, but look out for the moment that is very reminiscent of The Last Jedi midway through the first season. Because these characters have well-known names in the fabric of popular culture, there’s an aspect of fate and prophecy within Cursed that is fun to watch play out when the writers are already playing with expectations. A second season has yet to be announced, but there’s a lot more room for the series to do more Star Wars stuff while staying in its own corner. Cursed is a YA series, but it's also very much a fantasy story that is leaning into its lore and both of these aspects work well together.