Renee Elise Goldsberry: 7 Cool Things To Know About The Hamilton Star

She Played The Final Mimi In Rent

Renee Elise Goldsberry already had an impressive Broadway resume prior to joining the Hamilton cast. She had played Nala in The Lion King on Broadway, originated the role of Nettie in the original production of The Color Purple on Broadway, and played Mimi in the final run of Rent. Goldsberry took over the role on June 16, 2008 and played Mimi until it ended on September 7, 2008.

Renee Elise Goldsberry also appeared as Mimi in the live recorded movie, Rent: Filmed Live on Broadway. As part of the AOL BUILD series, Goldsberry sat down to talk about her life, career, and much more. Towards the end of the interview, she mentioned how other Rent performers influenced her version of Mimi. She especially gave credit to Karmine Alers for influencing her Mimi moves.