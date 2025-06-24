Jennifer Aniston Reveals The Career Move She Still Has Left On Her ‘Bucket List,’ And I Really Hope She Gets To Do It

When it comes to Jennifer Aniston’s resume, she’s covered a lot of ground. With having the iconic Friends and plenty of well-known movies under her belt, you’d think that’d be it. But she also has multiple businesses (Echo Films and LolaVie) under the tip of the iceberg credits dropped here. And if you thought that was impressive, she shared that her checklist isn’t quite complete because Broadway has been calling her name. I, for one, hope that she gets to knock that off her bucket list before she closes her final curtain.

While we continue to wait on The Morning Show S4 premiere later this year in the 2025 TV guide , she chatted with People . During the conversation, she weighed in about her four decade career and what’s left to do in her eyes. Unsurprisingly, the A-lister would love to head to the stage. But, with the wish comes some stipulations and realities, as she said:

I definitely want to do a Broadway play. That's on my bucket list, but it's finding the time and finding the right piece, the right material. But I absolutely have to do a play on Broadway.

Honestly, I would be thrilled to see Aniston in a live production of anything. Before she landed Leprechaun, she had a brief stint with some off-Broadway productions and could easily see herself returning. Pair that with Friends being filmed in front of a live audience, and the idea pretty much makes complete sense.

But with the stellar idea does come with a big reality check. The Hollywood big hitter has quite the schedule between acting and producing the streaming Apple+ subscription show, having a hand in multiple companies and future projects, the timing needs to fall into place. Not to mention (as she says in the statement) finding the right material is key.

Frankly, for some reason, I can’t help but something like Noises Off! would be an excellent contender for her. Whatever it may be, I think something like the Michael Frayn show would showcase Aniston's talent tenfold–a little screwy, a lot of comedy and even more performing chops. While I don’t think she’d need to have any of her past acting partners (with multiple projects) , like Adam Sandler or Jason Bateman in tow, it’d be even more fun to go see.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if this seedling of hope sprouts! But knowing Aniston’s work ethic and lovability factors, I’m betting we’ll see her make her way to Broadway sooner rather than later. And if we’re weighing that idea off of her magazine cover surviving post-apocolyptic happenings in The Last of Us, figuring out a stint on stage seems completely doable.