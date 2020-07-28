Marvel's Helstrom TV Show: 8 Things We Learned From The SDCC Panel

In Marvel Spotlight #13, there's this one specific panel in an issue written by Gary Friedrich, penciled by Herb Trimpe, and Herb drew this panel where its Daimon Hellstrom in his full on red cape and his pentagram on his bare chest. He's in his mother's library, and his mother has passed. He's reading her diary and sort of learning his origin story through this book that his mother wrote.

In this panel, he's sitting there and there's tears streaming down his face. I looked at that and I went, I kind of know all I need to know about this entire story in that panel. Even though there's crazy fire, supernatural, and all the cool Marvel of it all, it was rooted in emotion and emotion I can understand. So I gravitated to that and went, I think I know what's going on here. That's what pulled me into it.