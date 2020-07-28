Why 90 Day Fiance Should Be Up Front About Couples Being Paid Or Not

Warning! The following article discusses plotlines of the current seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Read at your own risk!

If there's one thing that seems to come up on 90 Day Fiancé more often than not, it's money. Finances can be a point of tension between married couples after all, so it only makes sense that couples on the show would suffer the same problems. With all the drama that has come from money in the latest seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and The Other Way, I have to ask: wouldn't knowing if couples are paid to do the show better explain some situations?