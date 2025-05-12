90 Day Fiancé Revealed Two Big Secrets About Any, And I’ll Be Shocked If This Isn’t The Breaking Point For Matt And Amani

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode "Love By Any Other Name." Stream it with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

Try as I might to remain equally invested in every 90 Day Fiancé couple's Season 11 storyline, the throuple drama continues hooking me the strongest. Matt and Amani Jlassi's plans for a future with Any Aguirre have slowed to a halt thanks to her unwillingness to be truthful about their relationship, or even which of her married partners she cares for more. Now that the latest episode somehow unearthed even more of Any's shocking lies, I wonder if this is where the married couple walks away completely. And they don't, what the actual hell?

Last we left off, Matt and Amani had just sat down with Any's ex, Rey, hoping to learn more details about their third that were previously non-disclosed. They received all that and then some, and I'll be beyond shocked if this married 90 Day couple doesn't split up with Any after seeing just how much she's been lying to them this entire time.

Matt And Amani Learned Any's First Big Secret: She's Still Technically Married

Rey ended up being an extremely handy resource for Matt and Amani, as he too had aimed to marry Any at one point. Through that process, he ran into his own hurdles, and dropped the bombshell that Any was not only married previously, but she and her ex never formally or legally had their marriage dissolved.

Understandably , the couple was floored that Any hadn't fessed up to any this, especially since she knew their plan was to divorce in order to bring her to the United States.

Any's Second Big Secret: Any Isn't Her Real Name

As shocking as the unresolved past marriage was, I didn't think that was nearly as wild as the reveal that "Any" is not even her real name. As Rey shared, he once shared a bank account with Matt and Amani's lover, who was then going by her legal government name of "Brenda."

You could see the hurt on Amani's face, just a few episodes after she felt she had a closer connection with Any than her husband.

Are Matt And Amani Still Together With "Any" In 2025?

Amani and Matt were giving some attitude when Any showed up at the end of the episode, and it's clear there's going to be some conversation about just how serious she is about coming to the United States. Hell, it almost seems like there will be some discussion amongst the couple if they want to just move on from this relationship completely.

The last time we checked in on 90 Day Fiancé's first throuple, it seemed like things were going well for them in the present. That still seems to be the case at the moment, as Amani shared this game they played together on Instagram a week ago:

It's possible that Amani was holding onto this video to give the impression they're still dating when the relationship is over, though I don't think that's the case. Her page is littered with photos of both Amani and Matt. While we've been fooled by 90 Day stars posting on social media before (See Ariela Weinberg supporting Biniyam Shibre), this doesn't look like the actions of a couple just trying to keep up appearances.

That said, it's possible Matt and Amani decided to stay married, and will continue to visit Any and remain in a relationship without them all moving in together. As many 90 Day Fiancé fans have pointed out, the commute between San Diego and Tijuana is less than thirty minutes. A lot of people need a K1 visa to keep their relationship alive, but I don't think one is mandatory in this case.

90 Day Fiancé continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 11 continues to have me hooked with all its wild storylines, though I would love for another storyline to trump all the drama happening with this throuple.