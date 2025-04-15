90 Day: The Last Resort Revealed A Past Controversy Between Ariela And Biniyam That Makes Their First Appearance On The Other Way More Dramatic

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 episode, "Tell All Part 3." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre were the most high-profile couple 90 Day Fiancé couple on 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, as dedicated fans have seen many moments of their relationship play out on TLC. I've seen enough not to be surprised when they decided to leave therapy and divorce, though Biniyam admitted to cheating during the Tell All during a time that would've added a lot of context to their first appearance.

Ariela accusing Biniyam of cheating is hardly new, but it felt like 90 Day Fiancé didn't really highlight it until she took Avi to the United States for hernia surgery. Prior to that, there were only accusations made by Ariela, but now that he's confirmed to have done it, we know Biniyam actually cheated on her much sooner.

Biniyam Confirmed He Cheated On Ariela When She Was Pregnant

Ariela revealed that she suspected Biniyam cheated on her during her pregnancy, and it began when she spotted text messages on his phone from another woman. Those who watched 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 may remember when she snatched his phone and refused to give it back. Biniyam made it seem like his future wife should be paranoid he spends long nights out with friends and played the butt bongos on his ex-girlfriend, but it turns out he was cheating.

There weren't any further details given on 90 Day: The Last Resort, but it's understandable, given where their relationship is at now. Ariela knew it happened the entire time, and it's been years since it happened, so why air it out for reality television fans to obsess over? 90 Day Fiancé doesn't pay cast members enough to lay out all their past trauma for entertainment, so I can forgive moving on from the topic.

The Confession Recontextualizes Their Initial Appearance On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

When Biniyam and Ariela first appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, she was portrayed as the paranoid American who put forth barely any effort into research before moving across the country to Nigeria. Biniyam received a pretty sympathetic edit in comparison, and in hindsight, I wish his indiscretions would have been featured so that viewers would have known about it all.

I think if that were the case,90 Day Fiancé fans might've come down harder on Biniyam and had more sympathy for Ariela as a mother. Granted, I'll admit I was tired of both of them by the time The Last Resort Season 2 rolled around, but maybe it could've been different. If nothing else, maybe this is a sign that the edit doesn't always tell the whole story, and we would all do better to cut all cast members some slack when that's all we see.

90 Day: The Last Resort continues on Mondays on TLC at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm ready to see what we learn in this final part and if any more big surprises are in store before this season officially wraps.