90 Day Fiancé: Matt's Latest Comments About The Throuple Situation Have Me Scratching My Head

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 episode "Where Did Our Love Go?" Stream it with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

Anyone who might've thought throuple-dom represents the ultimate fantasy should watch 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 for a potential wake-up call. Beyond the legal issues of Matt & Amani Jlassi's plan to get Any Aguirre intto the United States, he offered up a threat-laced reaction to all the drama laid out in recent episodes, and it has me scratching my head.

For those who haven't been keeping up, Amani had a breakdown after learning Any was telling people Matt is her boyfriend without being forthcoming with her family and child about the true nature of their three-pronged relationship. That situation only became worse when Any said her love for Amani is the reason she's in the relationship, and that she didn't have feelings for Matt. The 90 Day star initially kept the news from her husband, but now that she's confessed in the latest episode, I'm rather confused about his reaction to it all.

Matt Threatened To "Walk Away Completely" After Amani Confessed What Any Said To Her At The Winery

Matt was understandably unhappy that his wife waited so long to tell him about what Any told her, and told Amani he needed some time alone to process all of this. And here I thought these two would be the first married 90 Day couple to split and stay together, but the preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé gave me pause.

In it, we see Matt seemingly hint that he's thinking about leaving the marriage completely, feeling like he's being used so that Any and Amani can be together. I guess I see his point, but I'm also having trouble wrapping my monogamous mind around the core of his argument.

Is It Possible For Three People To Love Each Other Exactly The Same Amount?

It might just be because I've never been in a throuple, but I find it difficult if not impossible for three adult people to all love each other an equal amount at all times. There's just too many variables and competing feelings that I can imagine it would be exhausting to try and ensure as an individual you feel the exact same love for each other at all times. It's probably easy to envision less stressful situations such as vacations, but not so much dealing with the problems of our everyday lives.

Additionally, Matt threatening to end the marriage at the drop of a hat is concerning to me. He's talking about leaving the marriage entirely, which goes beyond Amani and Any and sabotaging the latter's plans for life in the United States. They have two children together, and it seems like he's somewhat blinded by his jealousy over the throuple situation to think about anything else.

I'd love to liken this situation to a past franchise couple, but seeing as they're the first throuple, this is uncharted territory. I'm beginning to question whether Matt and Amani are genuinely ready for all that comes along with being in a throuple, given the immense amount of jealousy they've felt so far. Even beyond their issues with each other, neither was too happy about Any still working at a strip club and entertaining "regulars" who were comfortable enough to give her gifts. Is this the person they want to end their marriage for?

Not that I'd ever want any relationship in my life to mirror the troubles of 90 Day Fiancé, but the throuple storyline is definitely at the bottom of my tier list for drama I'd want to take on. Keep in mind that this season features two couples with partners who wish to return to their countries, as well as an Iranian man trying to acclimate to life in rural Mississippi. A throuple may work for some people, but I don't think I'll ever understand these three and their complicated relationship anytime soon, and no amount of rewatching episodes on Max will help.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET.