90 Day Fiancé's Tell-All Kicked Off With A Massive Shekinah And Sarper Update, But How Are Things Now?

90 Day Fiancé Season 11 is at the tell-all stage, and the cast wasted no time in getting right into all their drama. I suppose that has to happen with this special being only two parts, which is also surprising to me, given that I feel we could devote an entire segment to discussing what's going on with Shekinah and Sarper Güven. The longtime 90 Day couple were finally wed, and Shaun Robinson shared the rest of the cast's curiosity over how it was going.

This was the duo's most eventful season to date, as it started with Sarper worrying he wouldn't get to come to America, and ended with him nearly calling off the whole thing due to fear it would turn out like his first marriage. It was a lot of drama to unpack, and it turned out there was even more to share that occurred after the cameras stopped rolling.

I guess I should've seen this coming when Sarper demanded a "weight clause" in any prenuptial agreement he was going to sign, but I was just as shocked as everyone onscreen when Shekinah realized their marriage was not going well. They both arrived at the tell-all separately and had slept in separate hotel rooms the night before the filming.

As for what the problem was, it seemed the couple was struggling to figure out their new dynamic living in the United States. Sarper said he likes to be the dominant one, but since moving in with Shekinah, he's been very reliant on her for a lot of things. Gone are the days when he joyfully designed the shape of her new nose job; this couple is just trying to survive living under one roof.

Are Shekinah And Sarper Still Together?

After watching the episiode, I had to see how things looked for Shekinah and Sarper on social media. Much to my surprise, it doesn't seem as though this 90 Day couple split after marriage, and things look to be relatively normal between them on social media.

Whether you visit Shekinah's page, Sarper's, or their couple's account, it seems like they're still spending a lot of time together and are in love. It seems like months after filming, the marriage is going well, or maybe they were playing up the drama for the sake of getting some extra screen time in the future. After all, happy and healthy couples don't get resort time on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

It's entirely possible that the Güvens were having issues in their marriage at the time of the tell-all, but my main takeaway right now is that there is currently no evidence of that on social media. Sure, Instagram doesn't always tell the whole story of what goes on behind closed doors, but neither does reality television. if I had to guess at where things stand for them at the present, I think their marriage is going okay.

90 Day Fiancé's tell-all continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Make sure to set an alarm for next Sunday, because there's a lot more drama to get to with the other couples before this season officially closes out.