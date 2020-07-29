Why 90 Day Fiance's Brittany Is Thankful Cameras Followed Her During Trip To Jordan

Tensions flared between Brittany and Yazan early into her arrival when Brittany hugged producers of 90 Day Fiancé and had brought a bottle of liquor with her. Things escalated yet again when Brittany said she was not able to get married until her father could come to Jordan to be at the wedding, which angered Yazan's parents. Of course, Brittany also excluded the information that she also had yet to finalize the divorce from her previous marriage, which would've made the marriage in Jordan impossible anyway. Perhaps this is what Brittany meant by feeling selfish at times?