Why 90 Day Fiance's Brittany Is Thankful Cameras Followed Her During Trip To Jordan

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is no stranger to Americans visiting other countries and feeling like fish out of water, but it hasn't been a major problem for the Season 2 couples save one. Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira have had massive issues related to a communication breakdown on what was expected of Brittany when she visited Jordan, and things only seem to be getting worse.
After about the third major blowup during the trip, 90 Day Fiancé viewers may be wondering if Brittany Banks wishes she had never brought along cameras to document what seems to be a collapse of her and Yazan's romance. Brittany spoke to Fox News about the experience and revealed why she is thankful she invited cameras to follow her trip to Jordan.
There are some times I was being very selfish. I wasn't really thinking of others. And so that's something that I'm learning a lot about. So I really do appreciate the playback. Sometimes it's funny because can't believe I said certain things or I can't believe certain things happened but it's kind of awesome to have that playback.
Tensions flared between Brittany and Yazan early into her arrival when Brittany hugged producers of 90 Day Fiancé and had brought a bottle of liquor with her. Things escalated yet again when Brittany said she was not able to get married until her father could come to Jordan to be at the wedding, which angered Yazan's parents. Of course, Brittany also excluded the information that she also had yet to finalize the divorce from her previous marriage, which would've made the marriage in Jordan impossible anyway. Perhaps this is what Brittany meant by feeling selfish at times?
Brittany Banks has faced criticism from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way viewers who accused her of learning very little about the Muslim culture or norms of Jordan before her visit. Banks seems to indicate that she did look into life in Jordan before visiting but went on to say this:
You can just travel to another country just to get a new experience. And, you know, we all Google things. But then when we go, it's never how we read it to be. So I think just for me to be able to go over there and meet them and experience it that way, it was different.
Given the current state of the couple on the show, it seems that Brittany and Yazan’s relationship won’t make it to marriage. A post from Brittany that was later scrubbed from her Instagram page has seemingly confirmed that, as well as claimed that Yazan does not adhere to the strict Muslim living he has shown on screen. That’s just Brittany’s word against his, of course, so we can only speculate on why Brittany was so in the dark about expectations that Yazan acts like she should’ve known ahead of time.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET.