90 Day: Hunt For Love Really Set Tim Up For Failure, And I'm Finding It Hard To Watch

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode, "The Boy Who Loved His Own Face." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

I am still all-in on 90 Day: Hunt For Love, but I'm beginning to suspect it isn't as perfect as I initially thought when it popped up on the 2025 TV schedule. While I originally praised the show for the optimistic vibes it was sending out in the premiere, I realized Tim Malcolm isn't being treated like the other cast members.

Everyone in this cast came in with some baggage from their past relationships. That said, I'd sooner deal with that then show up to a resort looking for love, and seeing my ex there as well. Jeniffer Tarazona is also on the 90 Day spinoff, and the interactions between the two are making their scenes hard to watch.

Tim Malcolm Having His Ex Jeniffer At The Resort Is Rough

Tim was reunited with his ex, whom he first courted on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 3, Jeniffer. Both confirmed that they didn't expect the other to be there, and it's clear that whatever issues they had when they last saw each other have not been resolved. Some might think that time heals all wounds in six years, but she's clearly had an axe to grind since arriving.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max is the home for 90 Day Fiancé on streaming. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available, there's some flexibility in how you choose to pay. You can also sign up for a year and save up to 20%.

It wouldn't be such a big deal if it was impacting them both the same, but Tim is definitely getting the short end of the stick here. Rather than getting to know new singles and relaxing, he's constantly having to hear about what Jeniffer is saying about him and having to go confront her and put out fires elsewhere. Meanwhile, she's still dancing and having a good time stirring the pot, and even making some connections.

Did 90 Day: Hunt For Love Sabotage His Chance At Finding Romance?

I can't help but feel like the producers did Tim dirty, turning his 90 Day: Hunt For Love story into The Last Resort and inviting his ex, with whom he is clearly not on good terms. Sure, there's another former couple on the show in Cortney Reardanz and Usman Umar, but those two aren't actively walking around spreading gossip about each other.

More On 90 Day Fiancé (Image credit: TLC) 90 Day Fiancé Revealed Some Shocking Sarper Lore That I Totally Don't Remember Freaking Out About Before

Jeniffer is actively trying to damage Tim's reputation, asserting to anyone who will listen that he wanted to hire a stripper to sleep with her while they were dating. Her presence in 90 Day: Hunt For Love is confusing to me, especially considering she's not nearly that well-known compared to many of the other cast members.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To me, bringing in Jeniffer when Tim is there is the equivalent of having a married 90 Day couple who split out on a double date together. Sure, things never got that serious between the two of them, but the ugliness exhibited almost feels like the messiest divorce you can imagine. Unless they can call a truce, I don't expect to see him finding any romance this season. That said, I thought the same about Rob Warne, and he made a pretty good bounce back after falling back on bad habits last episode.

90 Day: Hunt For Love airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The episodes are set to go down to an hour from here on out for those who wondered why this week ended early. Fortunately, there was just as much drama!