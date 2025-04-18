90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Couldn't Wait Until The Final Tell-All To Reveal Josh Weinstein's New Girlfriend, But I Remain Skeptical About It

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 episode "Tell All Part 4." Watch it on TLC on Monday, April 21, or stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 will finally close on Monday, April 21, after telling us about everything from Jasmine Pineda's surprise pregnancy to Biniyam Shibre's past infidelity. A whole pitcher of tea was spilled during this four-part event, and I think there's a chance more is coming as TLC decided to send out one of its most-anticipated reveals ahead of the finale. As promised, we will learn who Josh Weinstein's new girlfriend is, and as we suspected, it is Jenn Potthast.

The reality series went ahead and sent out a clip to Extra, revealing that Josh and Jenn are the newest 90 Day couple following his split from Natalie Mordovtseva. Check out the clip below, ahead of the episode airing on Monday night, and continue on for why I'm skeptical about this new fling:

I've written about this over the years on CinemaBlend, but I can't help but feel iffy about the entire Josh and Natalie story on 90 Day Fiancé, and adding Jenn to the mix hasn't helped. Readers may remember that Natalie was a television actress in Ukraine before joining TLC, and Josh runs a modeling company that gets aspiring actors open interviews.

Then there's Jenn Potthast, whose mother worked in television and helped Libby Castravet land roles in TV shows before she joined 90 Day Fiancé. Josh was a noted family friend of Jenn & Libby's family before he ever met Natalie, so I can't help but think there's a bunch of Hollywood minds working behind the scenes on crafting the ultimate reality television story. That's the cynic in me, who has read other 90 Day cast members talk about how the show is faked.

In fairness, I do think that it's entirely possible that since Josh and Jenn knew each other before he knew Natalie, they could've organically started a relationship and be as happy as they described above. It's not exactly uncommon for good friends to eventually become lovers, and while the theory holds water, we don't really know the full story behind any of these people's lives. It's possible Natalie started dating Josh because she thought it would help her establish a career as an actress on American television, apart from the role she plays on TLC.

It's my hope that because 90 Day: The Last Resort revealed the news about Jenn and Josh early, there's some bigger drama that will close out Season 2's tell-all special. I'm not sure what that could be at this point, but rest assured I will be seated on my couch with popcorn to watch.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for the final part, and see what else Natalie might have to say about her ex moving on with another person in the franchise.