90 Day Fiancé's Mina Found Out About Mark's Troubled Past Relationship, But Are They Still Together?

Mina Mack was already considering returning to France after facing drama with Mark Bessette's daughter, and the latest 90 Day Fiancé episode to hit the 2025 TV schedule made it seem like she was mentally packing her bags for Paris due to her most recent discovery. Viewers learned about his ex Jade, as well as some details about their relationship that didn't paint the American in the most favorable light.

In what feels like a callback to the Before The 90 Days Season 7 cast being unlikable, we learned that Mina is not the first woman that Mark has dated where a considerable age gap was at play. Unfortunately, it appears Mina was in the dark about a few other things regarding the man she hopes to marry, but Jade's friend Diana was on hand to fill her in on some of the details.

Mark Bought His Ex A BMW And Hid The Alleged Reason They Broke Up From Mina

Minutes into Mark's introduction of Mina to Diana, I'm sure he already regretted it. Diana asked if she had gotten her BMW yet, which led to a story in which Mark purchased his ex-girlfriend Jade the luxury vehicle whilst also buying one for his daughter Jordan.

She also learned that Jade and Mark lived together, despite him telling Mina that never happened. Diana also revealed that Jade and Mark broke up when she went through his iPad and saw that he was talking and hanging out with other women when he was flying around the nation. Suffice it to say, Mina was about as angry as Amani Jlassi was when she learned Any Aguirre planned on lying about their throuple situation to family.

Are Mark And Mina Still Together?

Given this new information, and the fact that 90 Day Fiancé ended the episode with Mina on her way to meet Jade and learn about her past with Mark, I'm sure there are people out there who want to know if they're still engaged, married, or even got married and then split up. Social media is usually telling, and there's one big clue in this video that the couple is still together and loving life in the United States:

The dead giveaway here is their daughter Maria, who looks significantly older than she did in the latest 90 Day Fiancé episode. Additionally, there's a hashtag for the city of Boston, Massachusetts in the caption, suggesting they were enjoying some time in the city in late March of this year. As CinemaBlend's resident expert on TLC reality television, I'm going to say that I believe Mark and Mina are still together and possibly even married.

Catch up with Mark and Mina's journey on streaming if you have a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.and enjoy all the 90 Day Fiancé your heart desires.

All that being said, social media is not always reliable when it comes to judging whether 90 Day Fiancé couples are together or not. For example, Ariela Weinberg supporting Biniyam Shibre was just her being nice, and had us wrongly assuming they reconciled weeks before 90 Day: The Last Resort showed them agreeing to divorce. Hey, no one is perfect, but given all the evidence of the above, I'm willling to bet Mark and Mina will overcome whatever secrets she learned from his ex-girlfriend in their meeting.

90 Day Fiancé continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is rolling right along, so be sure to catch up over on Max for those who still have yet to see the latest episode or any previous one before it.