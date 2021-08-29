The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau Reveals The Aspect Of The Season 2 Finale That Made Him Emotional, And It’s Not Luke Skywalker

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Mandalorian’s Season 2 finale was a pretty visceral experience for many Star Wars fans. The fateful episode saw Din Djarin, the titular Mando, part ways with the Grogu (the Child), who was finally reunited with the Jedi. And the actual Jedi who came to collect the diminutive alien was none other than Luke Skywalker. Filming the actual scene (with Mark Hamill on set for a portion of the work) proved to be emotional for the crew, including creator and executive producer Jon Favreau. However, Skywalker wasn’t the aspect of the finale that actually overwhelmed Favreau.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and their team appear to have put a lot of time and effort into getting the Mandalorian Season 2 finale just right. In regard to Luke Skywalker, they added minor touches that would be true to the character and his position in the Star Wars timeline at that point. This led to the inclusion of another beloved character, which ultimately made Favreau shed a few tears while on the set:

It was already intense because it was already, ‘My god, here’s Mark Hamill dressed as Luke Skywalker on our set, in a starship hallway.’ It felt like a dream, it was very strange. And I was fine, and then R2-D2 rolled on, and I just had a moment where R2-D2 was there and that’s when I broke down. I didn’t understand why, it felt silly, but I started tearing up. And I just was like, ‘Let me remember this moment.’ Even now I’m sort of moved by it. I don’t understand why, I really don’t. … But it just shows you how deep that stuff goes and what it touches from your childhood and how you felt then.

R2-D2 may be small, but he’s a huge part of Star Wars lore, something that Jon Favreau definitely seems to understand. Even as Favreau recalled the sweet moment during the latest episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, he still seemed to be trying to maintain his composure. The small droid’s appearance in the finale honestly isn’t essential to the plot. Yet the fact that his cameo made Favreau (and likely many others( emotional, is indeed a testament to the lasting impact of the franchise.

What makes the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian even more special is the fact that Luke Skywalker’s inclusion didn’t leak ahead of time, unlike some of the series’ other major castings. Jon Favreau and his team went to great lengths to conceal Skywalker, even going as far as to use a Clone Wars character to cover things up. You can learn more about the process by streaming Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.

While the crew was certainly in awe of the scene, it also turned out to be a special moment for Mark Hamill himself, who was delighted to reprise his iconic role. After the episode initially aired, Hamill took to social media to pen a sweet thank you note to director Peyton Reed.

Through The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau and co. have provided fans with yet another memorable moment in Star Wars history. And it’s safe to assume viewers and Mark Hamill be forever grateful for it.