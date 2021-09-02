Marvel's Iron Fist Gets Honest Trailer Years After Netflix Cancellation, But It's Still Pretty Funny

It may not always be fun to see your favorite shows or movies being mocked online, but Honest Trailers are a pretty reliable way to get some laughs out of even critiques. Three years after Marvel and Netflix’s Iron Fist released its second and final season shortly before it was cancelled, the series has finally gotten the Honest Trailer treatment and it is quite hilarious.

In fact, the Iron Fist Honest Trailer is worth some laughs whether you loved the show, weren't a fan of the show, or didn't even watch the show. Take a look:

As somebody who has seen all the Marvel Netflix shows and didn’t particularly enjoy Iron Fist, I think this Honest Trailer might actually be better than the show itself. While it does seem a bit odd that it was released years after Iron Fist ended, the reasoning behind it makes sense. With the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it’s only fair that Marvel fans are taken back to a previous martial arts hero. Though Iron Fist wasn’t really too loved by fans, this video is still funny.

Back in April, Marvel fans really drew the comparison to the two martial artists. Following the release of the first Shang-Chi trailer, fans couldn’t help but poke fun at Finn Jones’ Danny Rand/Iron Fist, especially when it came to the budget. Obviously with one being a Netflix series and the other an MCU motion picture, the latter would have a much, much bigger budget. But Iron Fist's fight sequences paled in comparison even to some of the other Netflix Marvel shows, let alone the big screen releases.

Although the Netflix Marvel shows were technically set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to start, they were mostly on their own, besides an occasional reference to the Battle of New York. Fans were known to raise this issue that back before the Netflix shows were all cancelled, although the Netflix heroes operated on a smaller scale in New York than the likes of Iron Man and Captain America. Basically, the video made Iron Fist much more entertaining in hindsight.

The Honest Trailer for Iron Fist made sure to include the differences between Season 1 and Season 2, like the fact that not too many people reportedly watched the second season. It certainly didn't take long when Iron Fist debuted to discover that it was not as well-received as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage. Even in The Defenders that brought the heroes together and added some twists to the characters, Danny Rand wasn't exactly the fan favorite.

Iron Fist may be done but it’s still possible characters could show up in other MCU projects. Shang-Chi arguably would make the most sense, even if it's pretty unlikely. Still, it's hard to rule much out with the MCU nowadays, and fans are convinced that they saw Daredevil's Charlie Cox in the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.