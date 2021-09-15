Krapopolis: 7 Quick Things We Know About Dan Harmon's Newest TV Show

Any family is going to bring its fair share of drama. But if you add, say, gods, monsters, and a mortal or two into the mix, you have the recipe for a far-out farce. That's hopefully set to be the case with Fox's Krapopolis, the latest animated show from Dan Harmon.

Understandably expected to be a major series for the broadcast network, the upcoming 2022 TV show is still a while away, but we're learning some fun details about the mythical sitcom, which we'll share with you now. Here's what we know about this new Fox show.

Krapopolis Is Scheduled To Premiere On Fox In 2022

Over the past few years, Fox has had a hit-and-miss track record with their Animation Domination round-up — with more misses than hits, unfortunately. Indeed, for every Simpsons, Family Guy, King of the Hill, or Bob's Burgers, there are at least as many shows like Sit Down, Shut Up!, The Cleveland Show, Allen Gregory, and Bless the Harts. Whether or not Krapopolis ends up closer to the former or the latter crop remains to be seen, but Fox has high hopes, and it's easy to see why. It's got a big-name producer, a high-profile cast, a delirious high concept, and a potential foothold on the future of how entertainment will eventually be watched, made, and consumed. But we'll get to all that. In the meantime, Fox hasn't announced a premiere date for Krapopolis yet, but the show is slated to arrive sometime in 2022.

It’s The Newest Animated Series Created By Dan Harmon

Following the success of Community and Rick & Morty, Dan Harmon is a proven name. In fact, he is a name in a way that most comedy writers aren't, and he has demonstrated his wit many, many times over. Hopefully, that's also the case with Fox's Krapopolis, the newest animated series from the celebrated scribe. Details remain slim at the moment, but Harmon's involvement will guarantee interest.

Krapopolis’ Voice Cast Includes Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, And Duncan Trussell

Joining the cast of Krapopolis is a variety of familiar faces — or, more importantly, familiar voices. Namely, Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (FX's What We Do In the Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders), and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel) are all signed on to lend their talents to this upcoming animated series. More specifically, Ayoade will voice Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess and the benevolent king of Krapopolis, Waddingham is attached to play as Deliria, Tyrannis' mother and goddess of self-destruction, and Berry will be heard as Shlub, Tyrannis' oversexed, unemployed mantitaur father. Additionally, Murphy will voice Stupendous, Tyrannis' cyclops half-sister, and Trussell will be heard as Hippocampus, Shlub's regrettable offspring from a previous affair with a mermaid.

The Animated Sitcom Centers Around A Flawed Family Of Humans, Gods, And Monsters

Set in mythical Ancient Greece, Krapopolis centers around a flawed family of humans, Gods, and monsters (both inside and out) as they haphazardly run one of the world's first cities with minimal peril, as the press release details. Whether or not this oddball family can do it without killing each other will be determined during the program's run.

Mainly centered around Tyrannis (Richard Ayoade), a mortal among gods/demigods trying his damndest to be a benevolent ruler, even in a land that lives up to its name, Krapopolis will allow audiences to interact with self-destructive gods, mismatched personalities, and diluted dullards. Whether the city still stands as these overpowered titans gnaw at each other's throats will result in the upcoming show's wild, wacky heart.

Krapopolis Is Considered The First-Ever Animated Series Created Entirely On The Blockchain

Frankly, I'm still in the dark when it comes to NFTs. I've heard a few explanations, read a few descriptors, and parsed through some online chatter, but I'm still a bit in the dark. Nevertheless, prominent people insist that it's the future of pop culture consumption. Whether or not that's true remains to be seen, but Krapopolis will be a big step forward.

As the press release proudly notes, Fox's Krapopolis is the first animated series created entirely on the blockchain. It will allow the show's eventual superfans to have premiere access and ownership of the series whenever it makes its way onto the tube in 2022, and it'll be a watershed moment for NFTs — should it really prove to be A) a successful series and B) the future of entertainment as we know it. As noted, I remain unconvinced at the present moment. But hey, I've certainly been wrong about plenty of things before.

It’s The First Scripted Series Created And Fully Owned By Fox Entertainment After The Disney Merger

We're going to be feeling the ramifications of the Fox-Disney merger for a long time. We're still only a few years into the shift, and we've already seen major changes made. Nevertheless, it should be noted that Krapopolis will be the first new scripted show created and fully owned by Fox Entertainment following this monumental Hollywood shift. Certainly, as we've noted before, Fox has lofty aspirations for this animated sitcom; they really need a big property under their wing — particularly as they try to navigate the uncertain waters ahead. We'll have to wait to see how it reflects the company's unwritten future.

Krapopolis Will Be Showrun By BoJack Horseman’s Jordan Young

Over the course of the past few decades, writer-produced Jordan Young has kept an active television career. Namely, he got his start working as a character layout artist for Fox's The Simpsons. Later, Young would write for Raising Hope, Drawn Together, Better Off Ted, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and, most recently, BoJack Horseman and Life in Pieces. Particularly for the latter two, where he also worked as a consulting producer and co-executive producer, the veteran scribe became a dependable creative consultant. It's with this career elevation that Young jumped into the showrunner chair, as he'll handle the day-to-day duties of Fox's Krapopolis. While he's expected to be working alongside Dan Harmon, who'll play an active role, Krapopolis is ultimately Young's darling, and it might finally be the show that proves his hard-working talents.

Krapopolis is slated to premiere on Fox in 2022.