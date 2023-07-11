After Years Of Waiting, Rick And Morty Creator Dan Harmon's New Show Finally Has A Release Date

There's no shortage of hype regarding Dan Harmon's latest animated series Krapopolis. This next project from the Rick and Morty creator has a great cast attached and was even renewed for Season 3 months ago. That's pretty wild considering the show has yet to officially premiere, but thankfully we finally have a date of when it will arrive.

Fox has waited a long time to debut this new series, but Krapopolis is getting a great lead-in to potentially make up for that. The Greek mythology-inspired series will debut on Sunday, September 24 with a two-episode premiere. The kicker is that it will follow an NFL double-header, and sporting events (especially football) tend to have a sizable live audience. Assuming a bulk of that crowd doesn't hop over to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the series could have a healthy audience ready for its premiere.

After the premiere, Krapopolis will move to its normal time slot at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sundays. The show will be sandwiched between two adult-animation juggernauts: The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers. That's a great time slot for any new animated show, especially one that is already coming in with the hype of being connected to Community and Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon.

Krapopolis' premiere has been a long time coming for Fox. The animated series was set to premiere in 2022 and then was delayed to May 2023. Of course, now the series is pushed back to September, but it doesn't appear that it will be delayed any further now that there's a premiere date and time set in stone.

Beyond the unique element of being a show about mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis will also be the first Fox series curated by the blockchain. This means that fans of the show will be able to purchase Krap Chicken NFTs using cryptocurrency which will allow them to influence the show. A video for the feature was released about a year ago, and explained what buyers will get out of being a part of the program:

Prices of the Krap Chicken Fan Pass range from a free mint of options all the way up to a public sale list of $341 USD. This is not required of anyone who wishes to watch the show, though it will be interesting to see just how many viewers jump on board should the series become a hit in the three seasons already promised by Fox.

Dan Harmon's Krapopolis will debut on Fox months after the dismissal of the court case against his Rick And Morty co-creator Justin Roiland for alleged domestic violence. Roiland is not connected with Krapopolis, though I wouldn't be shocked if the controversy was a reason for the show being temporarily shelved. The series will now premiere without that controversy hanging over it by virtue of Harmon's previous working relationship with Roiland.

As mentioned, expect to see the premiere of Krapopolis on Fox on Sunday, September 24, immediately after the conclusion of that day's NFL doubleheader. It's yet another show on the list of upcoming 2023 television series, so be sure to keep an eye peeled as we inch ever closer to the fall season to see what will be returning.