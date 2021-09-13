Doctor Who And Kick-Ass 2 Actress Has Been Reported Missing

Update: Following the publication of this story, it has been revealed by the LAPD that Tanya Fear has been located and is safe. No criminal activity linked to the disappearance has been reported at this time. She was located several days after being reported missing on September 9.

A spokesperson for the LAPD reports in a statement (via People) that her family has been notified. The following is the original story about the disappearance.

Original story: An actress who appeared in projects such as Kick-Ass 2 and The BBC's Doctor Who has been reported missing. Tanya Fear, whom audiences of Doctor Who may remember as Dr. Jade McIntyre in the Season 11 episode "Arachnids In The U.K.," is the subject of a missing persons report in Los Angeles, and efforts are being made to try and track her down.

Tanya (short for Tanyaradzwa) Fear is a 31-year-old actress who was born in Zimbabwe but later moved to the U.K. As of this week, she has officially been reported missing in Los Angeles, California. A Twitter account set up by her family originally reported Fear was last seen Thursday, September 9th, after she left her Hollywood Bowl apartment without her purse and cell phone. It was later reported that Fear was spotted on Sunday, September 12th, at a Trader Joe's with friends on Santa Monica Boulevard. No further updates have surfaced regarding where the actress is or how her well-being is.

Fear's family has been unable to reach the actress since her presumed disappearance and are in the process of applying for visas to travel to the U.S. and join the search as well. With reported sightings of the actress coming as recent as Sunday, one would hope the potential of finding her safe and healthy is still high, assuming the sightings were indeed authentic.

There are certain circumstances surrounding this disappearance that aren't entirely understood. THR reported that Tanya Fear's agent Alex Cole had spoken to his client a week before her disappearance and noted that she seemed like her normal self. An LAPD officer was sent to her apartment following the family contacting the UK Foreign Office, but noted that Fear was not home when he visited.

As previously mentioned, Tanya Fear's latest major credit was a guest role in the Doctor Who Season 11 episode "Arachnids In The U.K." Fear played Dr. Jane McIntyre, an arachnologist whose experimentation paired with toxic chemicals created giant spiders in the area. The episode may be better remembered by fans because Sex and the City vet Chris Noth was a guest-star and ultimately disgusted The Doctor after he killed a large suffering spider with a gun. Fear has since appeared in several shorts back from 2020, but her IMDb page doesn't feature any more recent work than that. To note, Fear was also featured in 2013's R-rated superhero film Kick-Ass 2 in a small role in which she played the character of Harlow.

CinemaBlend would like to remind anyone with details on the whereabouts of Tanya Fear or information that may lead to her is encouraged to reach out to the Los Angeles Police Department or contact the family's official Twitter account with details.