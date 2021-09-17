Why The Morning Show's Hasan Minhaj Wouldn't Actually Want To Host A Morning Show Just Yet

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The Morning Show. Read at your own risk!

The Morning Show Season 2 added comedian Hasan Minhaj to its roster, and it doesn't take long to see his character at work in place of Jennifer Aniston's Alex Levy. The premiere showed Minhaj's Eric side-by-side with Reese Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson, and the two made quite a pair. In fact, they were so good in their roles that one may think Minhaj would crush it as the host of an actual nationally televised morning show... if he wanted to do that, of course.

I spoke to Hasan Minhaj ahead of the release of The Morning Show about how his past jobs might've served him in his role as Eric in Season 2 and mentioned I thought he'd kill it on a show like Today or Good Morning America. I continued and asked Minhaj if that's anything he'd ever seriously consider doing if given the opportunity and got a hilariously blunt response in return.

Do you think I would want to host morning TV? I don’t think I’m at that point in my career just yet, but I do have the experience. I had four years at The Daily Show, three years at Patriot Act, and then a really fun time doing The Morning Show. Look, if I ever have that point where I want to get up at 4 o’clock in the morning, do song and dance numbers, do a cooking segment, and then have a pet segment to close it out, I think I could do it. I just – I’m at this point in my life where I don’t wanna do the full Michael Strahan schedule just yet.

Hasan Minhaj may have what it takes to yuk it up with the likes of Al Roker and Hoda Kotb in the wee hours of the morning, but that's not something he's necessarily trying to make happen in his life at the moment. Minhaj has certainly found alternate places for his talents, as proven by his role in an Apple TV+ show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Presumably, that at least didn't require such early hours on a daily basis!

Hasan Minhaj's Eric played a vital role in the premiere when he got the evening news slot Bradley wanted. His vacancy, though, created an opportunity for Cory Ellison (now in a significant position of power at the network) to woo Alex Levy from her "retirement" back to The Morning Show. Plans were set in place by the premiere's end, but given the news ticker headline Cory spotted in Times Square about Hannah Schoenfeld and Bradley's reaction to Eric's promotion, it seems like the trouble has only just begun.

The Morning Show premieres new episodes on Apple TV+ on Fridays.