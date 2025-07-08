Jennifer Aniston Explains What It’s Like Filming The Morning Show, And It Doesn’t Sound Like It’s For The Faint Of Heart

Season 4 of The Morning Show will finally be available to Apple TV+ subscription holders amid the 2025 TV schedule. There's a lot to look forward to following the events of that wild Season 3 finale, and I'm excited to see how everything plays out. Of course, while the show entertains viewers, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the cast. Jennifer Aniston previously revealed how hard it was filming Season 4, and she’s now getting real about what it’s like shooting the series in general -- and it doesn’t sound like it’s for everyone.

Obviously, Aniston is no stranger to the TV medium, as she's landed a variety of roles throughout her illustrious career. When it comes to The Morning Show, fans surely know that it’s dramatic, suspenseful and topical, which is part of the reason why it's drawn both acclaim (and some criticism). When the Friends star spoke to People about working on the Emmy-winning drama series, she described what seems to be a "beast" of an experience:

The Morning Show is just a beast to film. It is layered, it's complicated, it's emotional, it hits on a lot of topics and current events, so let's just say, it's not Friends.

Considering the issues that The Morning Show covers, it makes sense that it’s also a very heavy series to film for the cast and crew. As viewers we may indeed feel the heaviness ourselves, but some may not consider the toll it takes on the actors. As Jennifer Aniston said, the series' format is pretty layered, and it's definitely the complete opposite of Friends. There's also another layer to Aniston's experience, since she also serves as executive producer alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon:

We're involved in every single aspect of the show, on top of just the performance side, which is a big piece of it. But I've got incredible support, and we have such an incredible team.

I appreciate their efforts, because The Morning Show’s dramatics are what make it so entertaining. Also, it's not totally doom and gloom behind the scenes, as Aniston seems to be having a blast filming with Witherspoon and her colleagues. I'd imagine that it helps to have a good buddy on set who can understand the same kind of experiences that a star is going through amid filming.

At this point, TMS is one of the best shows on Apple TV+ and, whether someone loves it or hates it, it's hard to deny that the series has drummed up a lot of buzz and sparked conversations on social media. With Season 4 premiering in September, I'm curious as to what lies ahead for the characters.

Right now now, it’s unknown whether a fifth season will happen, but I'm hoping that's the case. Should that happen, I'd hope that the Jennifer Aniston and her colleagues get a bit of a reprieve and are able to mentally relax themselves before possibly jumping into any more dark material. The Morning Show Season 4 premieres on September 17 on Apple TV+. While fans wait for it, they can stream the first three seasons now, and this is also the perfect time for newcomers to get in on all the drama.