Could Star Wars: Visions Characters Appear In The Live-Action Canon? Here’s What The Producer Says

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Nine months after it was officially announced to the public, Star Wars: Visions, the anime anthology series, is now playing on Disney+. All nine of the shorts tell standalone stories set in a galaxy far, far away, and with one exception, they feature only brand-new characters. Given how the Star Wars franchise has brought several characters who debuted in animation into the live-action realm in recent years, what are the chances this could happen to someone from Visions?

That’s the question I asked Star Wars: Visions producer Kanako Shirasaki while recently speaking with her and executive producer James Waugh about their time working on the anime series, as I was curious any of these characters could someday get a bigger Star Wars platform to shine on, or if they’re only meant for this anthology setting. Here’s how Shirasaki responded:

That would be great, but for right now, I don’t think there’s [any] future primed for that. But I’m glad to hear the question because the characters are so powerful, you would think ‘I want to see more of this character develop from outside of the short.’ So I think that’s a very huge compliment to each creator.

So for now, it doesn’t sound like we should expect anyone from Star Wars: Visions to pop up in places like The Book of Boba Fett or Rogue Squadron. To be fair, with some of these shorts taking place before or after the Skywalker Saga era, it would be harder to squeeze them into most of the live-action projects that have been announced. That said, Visions has only just premiered, and Disney and Lucasfilm may notice in the months to come that certain players from these shorts are receiving more attention than others from the fans.

In other words, all this isn’t to say that years from now, one of these characters couldn’t be thrown into the live-action Star Wars canon. After all, there was a time when the prospect of seeing someone like Ahsoka Tano or Bo-Katan in a TV show like The Mandalorian seemed unlikely, but look where we are now. What would be especially cool is if certain actors who voiced characters in Star Wars: Visions also score the opportunity to play them in live-action, like Chicago Med’s Brian Tee bringing Ronin from “The Duel” (as seen above) to life, or The Boys’ Karen Fukuhara showing up somewhere as F from “The Village Bride.”

Should any Star Wars: Visions characters end up making the jump to live action, naturally we’ll let you know. For now, you can watch all the Visions shorts (which were produced by six different Japanese animation studios) on Disney+ now, so doublecheck that you’re subscribed to the Mouse House’s streaming service. And as always, keep checking back with CinemaBlend for the latest updates on Star Wars movies and TV shows.