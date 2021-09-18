What The Mandalorian’s Katee Sackhoff Wants To Explore With Bo-Katan In Season 3

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Mandalorian Season 2 gave Star Wars fans just about anything they could’ve asked for. There were cool action sequences, affecting character moments and of course, the always adorable Baby Yoda (or Grogu). The season also welcomed a few veteran franchise characters, including Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze. The actress, who formerly voiced the character for two animated shows, made quite a splash, and many would love to see her return for Season 3. Sackhoff isn’t quite sure what the future holds for her, but she does know at least one thing she’d like to explore moving forward.

While Bo-Katan has appeared in a few Star Wars productions, there are still aspects of her backstory that are unknown to fans. With this, fans are surely eager to learn more about the Mandalore warrior and her upbringing. Katee Sackhoff, however, seems more focused on the future and is actually hoping to dive into heavily altered dynamic between Kryze and The Mandalorian’s titular hero, Din Djarin:

[Laughs] You know, whether or not we actually get to see that is above my paygrade. What I love about Bo-Katan, talking about animation and voiceover, is that for fans of The Clone Wars and Rebels, they know how capable she is. They know that she made a choice at the end of season 2 to not take that Darksaber and to not forcibly take it...even though she could have. I think that is the really important thing, and it would be fun to explore.

When the Darksaber first appeared in the closing moments of The Mandalorian’s Season 1 finale, it was immediately clear that the ancient weapon was going to factor heavily into the show moving forward. Season 2 revealed that Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan had been searching for the blade, and she ultimately agreed to assist Din Djarin in rescuing Grogu so that she could retrieve it from the villainous Moff Gideon. However, things didn’t play out quite as Kryze planned, as it was Djarin who ultimately disarmed and defeated Gideon. And due to Mandalorian tradition, he inadvertently became the new rightful owner of the weapon, leading Bo-Katan to refuse it.

You can’t help but agree with the comments Katee Sackhoff recently shared with ComicBookMovie.com. Both Bo-Katan and Mando now find themselves in an incredibly awkward situation, which is made even more interesting by the fact that the latter doesn’t even want the Darksaber. It would seem that the only way Kryze can get the saber back, and lead her homeworld, is if she can best her ally in a fight. Such a duel would be one for the books, as both characters have more than their fair share of combat skills. You can take a look at some of Bo-Katan’s greatest moments by streaming Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.

Hopefully, The Mandalorian Season 3, which will likely arrive next year, will provide some answers on the future of the Darksaber. And should that happen, there would definitely be room to bring back Katee Sackhoff’s fan-favorite character.

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney+.