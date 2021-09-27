Pedro Pascal Shares New Look At HBO's The Last Of Us That Could Be Straight Out Of The Video Game

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us took the gaming world by storm when it first launched in 2013. So it didn’t come as much of a surprise when it was announced that HBO was developing a live-action show based on the game. So far, the series has tapped some capable stars in the form of The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal, Game of Thrones actor Bella Ramsey and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Gabriel Luna. Production reportedly began in July and, since then, fans have likely been waiting to get their first glimpse of the series. Well, thanks to Pascal, we have a peek at lead characters Ellie and Joel, and the scene looks like it was ripped right out of the video game.

Pedro Pascal posted the behind-the-scenes image to Twitter as a way of celebrating The Last of Us, which was held this past weekend. While the image doesn’t actually show the faces of his and Bella Ramsey’s protagonists, it is enough to show us that the producers are sticking very closely to the aesthetic established by the original game. Check out the amazing still for yourself down below:

The amount of detail here is nothing short of amazing. From the washed out scenic landscape to Ellie and Jolie’s clothes, everything has been replicated to perfection. If anything, this shot now has me both incredibly eager (and somewhat terrified) about the prospect of seeing a live-action Clicker.

The Last of Us takes place in a post-apocalyptic United States that’s been ravaged by a fungus-based plague. The original game focuses on Joel, a survivor who must escort teenage Ellie across the states, as she may be the key to creating a cure for the disease. The game eventually spawned a sequel in 2020, which centers on an older Ellie and features Joel in a supporting role.

Video game adaptations, whether they’ve been made for the big or small screens, have garnered mixed to negative reviews over the years. In many cases, they receive criticism for failing to capture the essence of their source material. However, it would seem that The Last of Us’ creators are taking a cerebral approach to the show. Co-writer and executive producer Craig Mazin has assured fans that the project will only “enhance” and not “undo” the mythos, especially since Neil Druckmann, who wrote and directed both games, is involved. However, Druckmann has mentioned that some things will be updated to fit the serialized storytelling format.

HBO seems to have a lot of confidence in The Last of Us, especially since the premium cable channel is reportedly shelling out more than eight figures on each episode. This places it in the same production league with Game of Thrones. And it’s hard to argue with the optimism for this adaptation, though, considering Neil Druckmann’s incredible work on the franchise. And of course, Craig Mazin more than proved his abilities as a storyteller through the Emmy-winning miniseries Chernobyl. To get a taste of his creative sensibilities, stream the show on HBO Max, which you can sign up for using this link.

The Last of Us may still be in the early days of production, but it’s already given us plenty of reasons to be excited. Hopefully, Pedro Pascal and the rest of the cast and crew can indeed deliver a story that’s worthy of the acclaimed Playstation game.