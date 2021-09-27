A Battlestar Galactica Reunion Is Coming To Season 2 Of Katee Sackhoff's Another Life

More than two years have passed since fans of Katee Sackhoff have seen her at the center of Netflix's Another Life in a return to outer space, but the second season is on the way soon, and will feature a Battlestar Galactica reunion thanks to two additions to the cast. They may not be playing Cylons this time around, but Kate Vernon and Rekha Sharma will certainly have some interesting parts to play in Another Life Season 2.

Kate Vernon, who played Ellen Tigh as one of the Final Five Cylons on Battlestar Galactica, will embody a very different character for Another Life. EW reports that Vernon will portray a character by the name of Ava, who is the mother of Niko Breckinridge (played by Katee Sackhoff). That said, she won't only be Ava in the flesh, but sometimes an avatar selected by the Achaians after Niko boards their ship. Erik Wallace will be interacting with the real Ava on Earth, with Ava worried. So, Vernon won't be a Cylon, but not exclusively a person in her role as Ava.

As for Rekha Sharma, she played another member of the Final Five Cylons on Battlestar, as Tory Foster. Like Kate Vernon, Sharma plays a mother on Another Life named Ursula Monroe. Unlike Vernon, Sharma's character is the mother of the sentient A.I. responsible for building William's software. It's clear that Season 2 will be taking Another Life in some new directions, and sounds like Katee Sackhoff will work with at least Kate Vernon on a regular basis. Sharma's role may see her interact with others more regularly, but only time will tell on that front.

Interestingly, Katee Sackhoff is evidently responsible for getting Kate Vernon and Rekha Sharma on board Another Life. Of their castings, Sackhoff said:

Battlestar Galactica was such a huge part of my life and career. I am so blessed to have built lifelong friendships with the cast and thankfully when I call and ask favors they oblige. We are so lucky to have Kate and Rekha join this show. They elevate every scene they are in and I can't wait for the fans to see these two in action.

Although Netflix hasn't released any official footage of the two new Battlestar Galactica alums who have joined the cast of Another Life, Katee Sackhoff's comments suggest that BSG fans have a lot to be excited about. And you can check out the three actresses back together again below:

Another Life will make its long-awaited return to Netflix with Season 2 on Thursday, October 14 at 12:01 a.m. PT. The premiere will come well over two years since the premiere of Season 1 in July of 2019, and nearly two full years since the series was renewed for the second season in late October 2019. Although Katee Sackhoff did return to outer space in the years since thanks to The Mandalorian, Another Life definitely doesn't take place in that galaxy far, far away, so Another Life fans should be excited to see her back in her role as Niko Breckinridge.