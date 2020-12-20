2021 Netflix TV Series Premiere Date Schedule: Full List Of Confirmed Shows Streaming

If one thing can be said about the entertainment world in 2020, it is that it was the year of streaming. Despite some strong competition from the likes of Disney+, Amazon, Hulu, and new additions including Peacock and HBO Max, Netflix proved that it is still at the top of the pecking order. With returning Netflix original TV shows like The Crown and Ozark and record-breaking newcomers like The Queen’s Gambit, Tiger King, and many others becoming pop culture phenomenons more than made up for the absence of Stranger Things, The Witcher, and Mindhunter. But as we look at the start of the 2021 Netflix premiere line-up, a lot of us are wondering what all will be new on Netflix in the coming weeks and months.

Well, just like in years past, 2021 (the early part at least) will be another great year for Netflix with the long-awaited debut of new episodes of Cobra Kai in January and so much more beyond that. Below is a monthly rundown of all the Netflix series (both new and returning) you can expect to catch on the popular streaming service over the course of the next year. Please note that all release times are at 3:01 a.m. ET (12:01 a.m. PT), and all new series are listed in ALL CAPS.

January 2021 Netflix Premieres

Netflix is kicking off (pun intended) 2021 in a spectacular way with the arrival of Cobra Kai Season 3 at some point during the first month of the new year. The third season of the former YouTube original series was originally slated to premiere on January 8, 2021, but Netflix shifted to a New Year's Day launch after temporarily announcing the next chapter in the never-ending saga of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as “Coming In January 2021.”

Friday, January 1

Cobra Kai Season 3 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Martial Arts Comedy)

Dream House Makeover Season 2

HEADSPACE GUIDE TO MEDITATION

Monarca Season 2

The Netflix Afterparty

Tuesday, January 5

GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE

HISTORY OF SWEAR WORDS

Nailed It! Mexico Season 3

Wednesday, January 6

SURVIVING DEATH

Friday, January 8

The Idhun Chronicles Part 2

Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons Season 5

LUPIN Part 1

PRETEND IT’S A CITY

Wednesday, January 13

NIGHT STALKER: THE HUNT FOR A SERIAL KILLER

Friday, January 15

THE BLING EMPIRE

Carmen Sandiego Season 4

Disenchantment Part 3

Tuesday, January 19

Hello Ninja Season 4

Wednesday, January 20

DAUGHTER FROM ANOTHER MOTHER

SPYCRAFT

Thursday, January 21

Call My Agent! Season 4

Friday, January 23

LOVE

Friday, January 22

Blown Away Season 2

Busted! Season 3

FATE: THE WINX SAGA

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 2

Tuesday, January 26

GO DOG GO

Wednesday, January 27

50M2

Bonding Season 2

February 2021 Netflix Premieres

There are currently only two series confirmed to premiere on Netflix in February 2021, but more is on the way. The first of the announced shows is Firefly Lane, a new drama series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as two friends who strike up a friendship that becomes unbreakable over the course of several decades. There is also the German sci-fi series Tribes of Europa, which follows three siblings who set out to change the fate of near-future Europe after a global catastrophe.

Tuesday, February 2

KID COSMIC

Mighty Express Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2

Wednesday, February 3

FIREFLY LANE

Friday, February 5

Hache: Season 2

INVISIBLE CITY

Wednesday, February 10

CRIME SCENE: THE VANISHING AT THE CECIL HOTEL

Thursday, February 11

CAPITANI

Friday, February 12

BURIED BY THE BERNARDS

NADIYA BAKES

Hate by Dani Rovira

XICO'S JOURNEY

Sunday, February 14

THE BIG DAY

Monday, February 15

THE CREW

Wednesday, February 17

BEHIND HER EYES

HELLO, ME!

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2

Thursday, February 18

THUS SPOKE KISHIBE ROHAN

Friday, February 19

TRIBES OF EUROPA

Sunday, February 24

CANINE INTERVENTION

GINNY & GEORGIA

Monday, February 25

HIGH-RISE INVASION

Tuesday, February 26

BIGFOOT FAMILY

Netflix Series To Be Announced:

SISYPHUS

VINCENZO

March 2021 Netflix Premieres

Not much has been announced for Netflix originals in March 2021 but you can expect to see the Spanish crime drama Sky Rojo from the creators of Money Heist.

Tuesday, March 2

Word Party Season 5

Wednesday, March 3

FARMHOUSE FIXER

MURDER AMONG THE MORMONS

Thursday, March 4

PACIFIC RIM: THE BLACK

Pokémon Journeys: The Series Season 23

Friday, March 5

CITY OF GHOSTS

NEVENKA: BREAKING THE SILENCE

Monday, March 8

BOMBAY BEGUMS

Tuesday, March 9

THE HOUSEBOAT

Starbeam Season 3

Wednesday, March 10

DEALER

LAST CHANCE U: BASKETBALL

MARRIAGE OR MORTGAGE

Friday, March 12

Love Alarm Season 2

THE ONE

Paradise PD Season 3

Monday, March 15

THE LOST PIRATE KINGDOM

ZERO CHILL

Tuesday, March 16

WAFFLES + MOCHI

Wednesday, March 17

UNDER SUSPICION: UNCOVERING THE WESPHAEL CASE

Friday, March 19

SKY ROJO

Alien TV Season 2

COUNTRY COMFORT

Formula 1: Drive To Survive Season 3

Thursday, March 25

DOTA: DRAGON'S BLOOD

Friday, March 26

THE IRREGULARS

April 2021 Netflix Premieres

With a new three-part David Attenborough docuseries, the arrival of Shadow and Bone, plus a ton of family-friendly content, there's plenty to choose from throughout the month of April.

Thursday, April 1

Magical Andes: Season 2

Prank Encounters: Season 2

WORN STORIES

Friday, April 2

THE SERPENT

Monday, April 5

Family Reunion: Part 3

Wednesday, April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2

SNABBA CASH

THE WEDDING COACH

Thursday, April 8

THE WAY OF THE HOUSEBAND

Tuesday, April 13

Mighty Express: Season 3

Wednesday, April 14

The Circle: Season 2

DAD! STOP EMBARRASSING ME

LAW SCHOOL

Friday, April 16

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico

WHY ARE YOU LIKE THIS?

Sunday, April 18

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2

Tuesday, April 20

Izzy's Koala World: Season 2

Wednesday, April 21

ZERO

Thursday, April 22

LIFE IN COLOR WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH

Friday, April 23

SHADOW AND BONE

Tuesday, April 27

FATMA

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4

Wednesday, April 28

SEXIFY

Friday, April 29

YASUKE

Saturday, April 30

THE INNOCENT

PET STARS

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2

May 2021 Netflix Premieres

The month of May will see the return of a few of Netflix's biggest shows, including the second part of Lucifer Season 5, Selena: The Series Part 2, and Who Killed Sara? Season 2, which is returning less than two months after the first season became an instant hit with the streaming service's subscribers

Tuesday, May 4

Selena: The Series Part 2

Trash Truck Season 2

Wednesday, May 5

THE SONS OF SAM

Friday, May 7

JUPITER'S LEGACY

Girl from Nowhere Season 2

Saturday, May 8

MINE

Tuesday, May 11

Money Explained

Wednesday, May 12

THE UPSHAWS

Thursday, May 13

Castlevania Season 4

Friday, May 14

Haunted Season 3

Love, Death And Robots Season 2

MOVE TO HEAVEN

Wednesday, May 19

Who Killed Sara? Season 2

Thursday, May 20

Special Season 2

Friday, May 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3

The Neighbor Season 2

Thursday, May 27

BLACK SPACE

EDEN

Friday, May 28

Lucifer Season 5B

The Kominsky Method Season 3

Monday, May 31

THE PARISIAN AGENCY: EXCLUSIVE PROPERTIES

June 2021 Netflix Premieres

The month of June will see the return of a few of Netflix's biggest shows, including Lupin: Part 2, Workin' Moms Season 5, and more.

Tuesday, June 1

SUPER MONSTERS: ONCE UPON A RHYME

Thursday, June 3

CREATOR'S FILES: GOLD

Summertime Season 2

Friday, June 4

Feel Good Season 2

SWEET TOOTH

Wednesday, June 9

FRESH, FRIED & CRISPY

Thursday, June 10

LOCOBIANOS

Friday, June 11

Love (Ft. Love and Marriage) Season 2

Lupin: Part 2

TRESE

WITH DRAGON

Monday, June 14

ELITE SHORT STORIES

Tuesday, June 15

Rhyme Time Town Season 2

UNWIND YOUR MIND

Workin' Moms Season 5

Thursday, June 17

Black Summer Season 2

The Gift Season 3

Hospital Playlist Season 2

KATLA

Friday, June 18

Elite Season 4

THE RATIONAL LIFE

THE WORLD'S MOST AMAZING VACATION RENTALS

Saturday, June 19

NEVERTHELESS

Wednesday, June 23

Too Hot to Handle Season 2

Thursday, June 24

The Naked Director Season 2

Friday, June 25

The A List Season 2

SEX/LIFE

Tuesday, June 29

StarBeam Season 4

July 2021 Netflix Premieres

The month of July will see the debut of several long awaited Netflix animated series including Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom.

Thursday, July 1

GENERATION 56K

YOUNG ROYALS

Friday, July 2

BIG TIMBER

Mortel Season 2

Sunday, July 4

WE THE PEOPLE

Monday, July 5

YOU ARE MY SPRING

Tuesday, July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Season 2

Wednesday, July 7

THE MIRE: '97

THE WAR NEXT DOOR

Thursday, July 8

RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS

Friday, July 9

Atypical Season 4

Biohackers Season 2

THE COOK OF CASTAMAR

Virgin River Season 3

Tuesday, July 13

RIDLEY JONES

Wednesday, July 14

MY UNORTHODOX LIFE

Thursday, July 15

BEASTARS Season 2

Never Have I Ever Season 2

Friday, July 16

Explained Season 3

Wednesday, July 21

SEXY BEASTS

The Movies That Made Us Season 2

TOO HOT TO HANDLE: BRAZIL

Thursday, July 22

WORDS BUBBLE UP LIKE SODA POP

Friday, July 23

A SECOND CHANCE: RIVALS!

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION

Sky Rojo Season 2

Tuesday, July 27

Mighty Express Season 4

Wednesday, July 28

THE SNITCH CARTEL: ORIGINS

TATTOO REDO

Thursday, July 29

TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON: KINGDOM

Friday, July 30

CENTAURLAND

Glow Up Season 3

Outer Banks Season 2

August 2021 Netflix Premieres

The month of August will see the debut of the long awaited Netflix animated series The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which will surely toss viewers a coin while they wait for The Witcher live-action series to return later in the year.

Tuesday, August 3

TOP SECRET UFO PROJECTS: DECLASSIFIED

Wednesday, August 4

Control Z Season 2

Car Masters: Rust To Riches Season 3

COOKING WITH PARIS

Friday, August 6

HIT AND RUN

Monday, August 9

SHAMAN KING

Gabby's Dollhouse Season 2

Tuesday, August 10

UNTOLD

Wednesday, August 11

BAKE SQUAD

Thursday, August 12

ALRAWABI SCHOOL FOR GIRLS

MONSTER HUNTER: LEGENDS OF THE GUILD

Friday, August 13

BRAND NEW CHERRY FLAVOR

Fast And Furious Spy Races Season 5

GONE FOR GOOD

THE KINGDOM

Valeria Season 2

SCHMIGADOON!

GONE FOR GOOD

Tuesday, August 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 5

Wednesday, August 18

THE DEFEATED

Friday, August 20

THE CHAIR

EVERYTHING WILL BE FINE

Monday, August 23

THE WITCHER: NIGHTMARE OF THE WOLF

Wednesday, August 25

CLICKBAIT

MOTEL MAKEOVER

OPEN YOUR EYES

POST MORTEM: NO ONE DIES IN SKARNES

Thursday, August 26

EDENS ZERO

Family Reunion Part 4

Friday, August 27

TITLETOWN HIGH

I HEART ARLO

Saturday, August 28

HOMETOWN CHA-CHA-CHA

Tuesday, August 31

SPARKING JOY

(Image credit: Netflix)

September 2021 Netflix Premieres

The month of September will see the return of Lucifer for one one more season before the fan-favorite series is put on a shelf. The month will also see the arrival of several highly anticipated shows including Squid Games and Midnight Mass.

Wednesday, September 1

HOW TO BE A COWBOY

Thursday, September 2

Q-FORCE

Friday, September 3

DIVE CLUB

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1

SHARKDOG

Monday, September 6

COUNTDOWN: INSPIRATION4 MISSION TO SPACE

Tuesday, September 7

Kid Cosmic Season 2

OCTONAUTS: ABOVE AND BEYOND

ON THE VERGE

Wednesday, September 8

The Circle Season 3

Into The Night Season 2

Friday, September 10

FIREDRAKE THE SILVER DRAGON

Lucifer: The Final Season

METAL SHOP WORKERS

POKÉMON MASTER JOURNEYS: THE SERIES

Tuesday, September 14

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Family Season 5

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season 2

Wednesday, September 15

Nailed It Season 6

TOO HOT TO HANDLE LATINO

Thursday, September 16

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE

Friday, September 17

CHICAGO PARTY AUNT

Sex Education Season 3

SQUID GAME

Tuesday, September 21

Love on the Spectrum Season 2

Wednesday, September 22

Dear White People Volume 4

JAGUAR

Friday, September 24

Blood and Water Season 2

GANGLANDS

JAILBIRDS NEW ORLEANS

MIDNIGHT MASS

MY LITTLE PONY: A NEW GENERATION

Tuesday, September 28

ADA TWIST, SCIENTIST

Wednesday, September 29

THE CHESTNUT MAN

ManEater Season 10

Thursday, September 30

Love 101 Season 2

Luna Park

(Image credit: Netflix)

October 2021 Netflix Premieres

October 2021 will see plenty of creepy and spooky arrivals for the month of Halloween, but one of the most anticipated shows coming out is the long-awaited return of the hit series You.

Friday, October 1

MAID

PAIK'S SPIRIT

SCAREDY CATS

THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: CURSED BY LIGHT

Sunday, October 3

Scissor Seven Season 3

Monday, October 4

On My Block Season 4

Wednesday, October 6

BAKING IMPOSSIBLE

THE FIVE JUANAS

LOVE IS BLIND: BRAZIL

Thursday, October 7

THE BILLION DOLLAR CODE

Sexy Beasts Season 2

The Way of The Househusband Part 2

Friday, October 8

A TALE OF DARK AND GRIMM

Family Business Season 3

PRETTY SMART

Saturday, October 9

BLUE PERIOD

Monday, October 11

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2

THE KING'S AFFECTION

Tuesday, October 12

Mighty Express Season 5

The Movies That Made Us Season 3

Wednesday, October 13

REFLECTION OF YOU

Thursday, October 14

Another Life Season 2

Friday, October 15

Little Things Season 4

MY NAME

You Season 3

Saturday, October 16

MISFIT: THE SERIES

Wednesday, October 20

Gabby's Dollhouse Season 3

Thursday, October 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 6

INSIDERS

LIFE'S A GLITCH WITH JULIEN BAM

SEX, LOVE AND GOOP

Friday, October 22

ADVENTURE BEAST

INSIDE JOB

Locke and Key Season 2

MORE THAN BLUE: THE SERIES

Tuesday, October 26

SEX: UNZIPPED

Wednesday, October 27

Sintonia Season 2

Thursday, October 28

Luis Miguel: The Series Season 3

Friday, October 29

COLIN IN BLACK AND WHITE

THE TIME IT TAKES

There are still plenty of returning Netflix series that have yet to receive a release date for 2021. More information on all these shows and many others will be released in the weeks and months ahead, so make sure to check back for updates on your favorite shows like Stranger Things, Dead To Me, and The Circle.

Big Mouth Season 5

blackAF Season 2

Dead to Me Season 3

Dear White People Season 4

F is for Family Season 5

Family Reunion Season 2

Gentefied Season 2

Grace and Frankie

Green Eggs and Ham Season 2

I Think You Should Lave with Tim Robinson Season 2

Lost In Space Season 3

Love is Blind Season 2

Ozark Season 4

Paradise PD Season 3

Perfume Season 2

Queer Eye Season 6

Raising Dion Season 2

Rhythm + Flow Season 2

Sex Education Season 3

Special Season 2

Stranger Things Season 4

The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow Season 2

The Last Kingdom Season 4

The Witcher Season 2

This is currently everything that has been announced to premiere on Netflix in 2021, but make sure to check back for updates throughout the year so you don’t miss out on your favorite returning shows. If you want to know what else is coming out in the first few months of the year, check out our Winter and Spring 2021 premiere schedule.