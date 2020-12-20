2021 Netflix TV Series Premiere Date Schedule: Full List Of Confirmed Shows Streaming
If one thing can be said about the entertainment world in 2020, it is that it was the year of streaming. Despite some strong competition from the likes of Disney+, Amazon, Hulu, and new additions including Peacock and HBO Max, Netflix proved that it is still at the top of the pecking order. With returning Netflix original TV shows like The Crown and Ozark and record-breaking newcomers like The Queen’s Gambit, Tiger King, and many others becoming pop culture phenomenons more than made up for the absence of Stranger Things, The Witcher, and Mindhunter. But as we look at the start of the 2021 Netflix premiere line-up, a lot of us are wondering what all will be new on Netflix in the coming weeks and months.
Well, just like in years past, 2021 (the early part at least) will be another great year for Netflix with the long-awaited debut of new episodes of Cobra Kai in January and so much more beyond that. Below is a monthly rundown of all the Netflix series (both new and returning) you can expect to catch on the popular streaming service over the course of the next year. Please note that all release times are at 3:01 a.m. ET (12:01 a.m. PT), and all new series are listed in ALL CAPS.
January 2021 Netflix Premieres
Netflix is kicking off (pun intended) 2021 in a spectacular way with the arrival of Cobra Kai Season 3 at some point during the first month of the new year. The third season of the former YouTube original series was originally slated to premiere on January 8, 2021, but Netflix shifted to a New Year's Day launch after temporarily announcing the next chapter in the never-ending saga of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as “Coming In January 2021.”
Friday, January 1
Cobra Kai Season 3 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Martial Arts Comedy)
Dream House Makeover Season 2
HEADSPACE GUIDE TO MEDITATION
Monarca Season 2
The Netflix Afterparty
Tuesday, January 5
GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE
HISTORY OF SWEAR WORDS
Nailed It! Mexico Season 3
Wednesday, January 6
SURVIVING DEATH
Friday, January 8
The Idhun Chronicles Part 2
Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons Season 5
LUPIN Part 1
PRETEND IT’S A CITY
Wednesday, January 13
NIGHT STALKER: THE HUNT FOR A SERIAL KILLER
Friday, January 15
THE BLING EMPIRE
Carmen Sandiego Season 4
Disenchantment Part 3
Tuesday, January 19
Hello Ninja Season 4
Wednesday, January 20
DAUGHTER FROM ANOTHER MOTHER
SPYCRAFT
Thursday, January 21
Call My Agent! Season 4
Friday, January 23
LOVE
Friday, January 22
Blown Away Season 2
Busted! Season 3
FATE: THE WINX SAGA
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 2
Tuesday, January 26
GO DOG GO
Wednesday, January 27
50M2
Bonding Season 2
February 2021 Netflix Premieres
There are currently only two series confirmed to premiere on Netflix in February 2021, but more is on the way. The first of the announced shows is Firefly Lane, a new drama series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as two friends who strike up a friendship that becomes unbreakable over the course of several decades. There is also the German sci-fi series Tribes of Europa, which follows three siblings who set out to change the fate of near-future Europe after a global catastrophe.
Tuesday, February 2
KID COSMIC
Mighty Express Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2
Wednesday, February 3
FIREFLY LANE
Friday, February 5
Hache: Season 2
INVISIBLE CITY
Wednesday, February 10
CRIME SCENE: THE VANISHING AT THE CECIL HOTEL
Thursday, February 11
CAPITANI
Friday, February 12
BURIED BY THE BERNARDS
NADIYA BAKES
Hate by Dani Rovira
XICO'S JOURNEY
Sunday, February 14
THE BIG DAY
Monday, February 15
THE CREW
Wednesday, February 17
BEHIND HER EYES
HELLO, ME!
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2
Thursday, February 18
THUS SPOKE KISHIBE ROHAN
Friday, February 19
TRIBES OF EUROPA
Sunday, February 24
CANINE INTERVENTION
GINNY & GEORGIA
Monday, February 25
HIGH-RISE INVASION
Tuesday, February 26
BIGFOOT FAMILY
Netflix Series To Be Announced:
SISYPHUS
VINCENZO
March 2021 Netflix Premieres
Not much has been announced for Netflix originals in March 2021 but you can expect to see the Spanish crime drama Sky Rojo from the creators of Money Heist.
Tuesday, March 2
Word Party Season 5
Wednesday, March 3
FARMHOUSE FIXER
MURDER AMONG THE MORMONS
Thursday, March 4
PACIFIC RIM: THE BLACK
Pokémon Journeys: The Series Season 23
Friday, March 5
CITY OF GHOSTS
NEVENKA: BREAKING THE SILENCE
Monday, March 8
BOMBAY BEGUMS
Tuesday, March 9
THE HOUSEBOAT
Starbeam Season 3
Wednesday, March 10
DEALER
LAST CHANCE U: BASKETBALL
MARRIAGE OR MORTGAGE
Friday, March 12
Love Alarm Season 2
THE ONE
Paradise PD Season 3
Monday, March 15
THE LOST PIRATE KINGDOM
ZERO CHILL
Tuesday, March 16
WAFFLES + MOCHI
Wednesday, March 17
UNDER SUSPICION: UNCOVERING THE WESPHAEL CASE
Friday, March 19
SKY ROJO
Alien TV Season 2
COUNTRY COMFORT
Formula 1: Drive To Survive Season 3
Thursday, March 25
DOTA: DRAGON'S BLOOD
Friday, March 26
THE IRREGULARS
April 2021 Netflix Premieres
With a new three-part David Attenborough docuseries, the arrival of Shadow and Bone, plus a ton of family-friendly content, there's plenty to choose from throughout the month of April.
Thursday, April 1
Magical Andes: Season 2
Prank Encounters: Season 2
WORN STORIES
Friday, April 2
THE SERPENT
Monday, April 5
Family Reunion: Part 3
Wednesday, April 7
The Big Day: Collection 2
SNABBA CASH
THE WEDDING COACH
Thursday, April 8
THE WAY OF THE HOUSEBAND
Tuesday, April 13
Mighty Express: Season 3
Wednesday, April 14
The Circle: Season 2
DAD! STOP EMBARRASSING ME
LAW SCHOOL
Friday, April 16
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico
WHY ARE YOU LIKE THIS?
Sunday, April 18
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2
Tuesday, April 20
Izzy's Koala World: Season 2
Wednesday, April 21
ZERO
Thursday, April 22
LIFE IN COLOR WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH
Friday, April 23
SHADOW AND BONE
Tuesday, April 27
FATMA
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4
Wednesday, April 28
SEXIFY
Friday, April 29
YASUKE
Saturday, April 30
THE INNOCENT
PET STARS
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2
May 2021 Netflix Premieres
The month of May will see the return of a few of Netflix's biggest shows, including the second part of Lucifer Season 5, Selena: The Series Part 2, and Who Killed Sara? Season 2, which is returning less than two months after the first season became an instant hit with the streaming service's subscribers
Tuesday, May 4
Trash Truck Season 2
Wednesday, May 5
THE SONS OF SAM
Friday, May 7
JUPITER'S LEGACY
Girl from Nowhere Season 2
Saturday, May 8
MINE
Tuesday, May 11
Money Explained
Wednesday, May 12
THE UPSHAWS
Thursday, May 13
Castlevania Season 4
Friday, May 14
Haunted Season 3
Love, Death And Robots Season 2
MOVE TO HEAVEN
Wednesday, May 19
Who Killed Sara? Season 2
Thursday, May 20
Special Season 2
Friday, May 21
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3
The Neighbor Season 2
Thursday, May 27
BLACK SPACE
EDEN
Friday, May 28
Lucifer Season 5B
The Kominsky Method Season 3
Monday, May 31
THE PARISIAN AGENCY: EXCLUSIVE PROPERTIES
June 2021 Netflix Premieres
The month of June will see the return of a few of Netflix's biggest shows, including Lupin: Part 2, Workin' Moms Season 5, and more.
Tuesday, June 1
SUPER MONSTERS: ONCE UPON A RHYME
Thursday, June 3
CREATOR'S FILES: GOLD
Summertime Season 2
Friday, June 4
Feel Good Season 2
SWEET TOOTH
Wednesday, June 9
FRESH, FRIED & CRISPY
Thursday, June 10
LOCOBIANOS
Friday, June 11
Love (Ft. Love and Marriage) Season 2
Lupin: Part 2
TRESE
WITH DRAGON
Monday, June 14
ELITE SHORT STORIES
Tuesday, June 15
Rhyme Time Town Season 2
UNWIND YOUR MIND
Workin' Moms Season 5
Thursday, June 17
Black Summer Season 2
The Gift Season 3
Hospital Playlist Season 2
KATLA
Friday, June 18
Elite Season 4
THE RATIONAL LIFE
THE WORLD'S MOST AMAZING VACATION RENTALS
Saturday, June 19
NEVERTHELESS
Wednesday, June 23
Too Hot to Handle Season 2
Thursday, June 24
The Naked Director Season 2
Friday, June 25
The A List Season 2
SEX/LIFE
Tuesday, June 29
StarBeam Season 4
July 2021 Netflix Premieres
The month of July will see the debut of several long awaited Netflix animated series including Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom.
Thursday, July 1
GENERATION 56K
YOUNG ROYALS
Friday, July 2
BIG TIMBER
Mortel Season 2
Sunday, July 4
WE THE PEOPLE
Monday, July 5
YOU ARE MY SPRING
Tuesday, July 6
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Season 2
Wednesday, July 7
THE MIRE: '97
THE WAR NEXT DOOR
Thursday, July 8
RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS
Friday, July 9
Atypical Season 4
Biohackers Season 2
THE COOK OF CASTAMAR
Virgin River Season 3
Tuesday, July 13
RIDLEY JONES
Wednesday, July 14
MY UNORTHODOX LIFE
Thursday, July 15
BEASTARS Season 2
Never Have I Ever Season 2
Friday, July 16
Explained Season 3
Wednesday, July 21
SEXY BEASTS
The Movies That Made Us Season 2
TOO HOT TO HANDLE: BRAZIL
Thursday, July 22
WORDS BUBBLE UP LIKE SODA POP
Friday, July 23
A SECOND CHANCE: RIVALS!
MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION
Sky Rojo Season 2
Tuesday, July 27
Mighty Express Season 4
Wednesday, July 28
THE SNITCH CARTEL: ORIGINS
TATTOO REDO
Thursday, July 29
TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON: KINGDOM
Friday, July 30
CENTAURLAND
Glow Up Season 3
Outer Banks Season 2
August 2021 Netflix Premieres
The month of August will see the debut of the long awaited Netflix animated series The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which will surely toss viewers a coin while they wait for The Witcher live-action series to return later in the year.
Tuesday, August 3
TOP SECRET UFO PROJECTS: DECLASSIFIED
Wednesday, August 4
Control Z Season 2
Car Masters: Rust To Riches Season 3
COOKING WITH PARIS
Friday, August 6
HIT AND RUN
Monday, August 9
SHAMAN KING
Gabby's Dollhouse Season 2
Tuesday, August 10
UNTOLD
Wednesday, August 11
BAKE SQUAD
Thursday, August 12
ALRAWABI SCHOOL FOR GIRLS
MONSTER HUNTER: LEGENDS OF THE GUILD
Friday, August 13
BRAND NEW CHERRY FLAVOR
Fast And Furious Spy Races Season 5
GONE FOR GOOD
THE KINGDOM
Valeria Season 2
SCHMIGADOON!
GONE FOR GOOD
Tuesday, August 17
Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 5
Wednesday, August 18
THE DEFEATED
Friday, August 20
THE CHAIR
EVERYTHING WILL BE FINE
Monday, August 23
THE WITCHER: NIGHTMARE OF THE WOLF
Wednesday, August 25
CLICKBAIT
MOTEL MAKEOVER
OPEN YOUR EYES
POST MORTEM: NO ONE DIES IN SKARNES
Thursday, August 26
EDENS ZERO
Family Reunion Part 4
Friday, August 27
TITLETOWN HIGH
I HEART ARLO
Saturday, August 28
HOMETOWN CHA-CHA-CHA
Tuesday, August 31
SPARKING JOY
September 2021 Netflix Premieres
The month of September will see the return of Lucifer for one one more season before the fan-favorite series is put on a shelf. The month will also see the arrival of several highly anticipated shows including Squid Games and Midnight Mass.
Wednesday, September 1
HOW TO BE A COWBOY
Thursday, September 2
Q-FORCE
Friday, September 3
DIVE CLUB
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1
SHARKDOG
Monday, September 6
COUNTDOWN: INSPIRATION4 MISSION TO SPACE
Tuesday, September 7
Kid Cosmic Season 2
OCTONAUTS: ABOVE AND BEYOND
ON THE VERGE
Wednesday, September 8
The Circle Season 3
Into The Night Season 2
Friday, September 10
FIREDRAKE THE SILVER DRAGON
Lucifer: The Final Season
METAL SHOP WORKERS
POKÉMON MASTER JOURNEYS: THE SERIES
Tuesday, September 14
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Family Season 5
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season 2
Wednesday, September 15
Nailed It Season 6
TOO HOT TO HANDLE LATINO
Thursday, September 16
HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE
Friday, September 17
CHICAGO PARTY AUNT
Sex Education Season 3
SQUID GAME
Tuesday, September 21
Love on the Spectrum Season 2
Wednesday, September 22
Dear White People Volume 4
JAGUAR
Friday, September 24
Blood and Water Season 2
GANGLANDS
JAILBIRDS NEW ORLEANS
MIDNIGHT MASS
MY LITTLE PONY: A NEW GENERATION
Tuesday, September 28
ADA TWIST, SCIENTIST
Wednesday, September 29
THE CHESTNUT MAN
ManEater Season 10
Thursday, September 30
Love 101 Season 2
Luna Park
October 2021 Netflix Premieres
October 2021 will see plenty of creepy and spooky arrivals for the month of Halloween, but one of the most anticipated shows coming out is the long-awaited return of the hit series You.
Friday, October 1
MAID
PAIK'S SPIRIT
SCAREDY CATS
THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: CURSED BY LIGHT
Sunday, October 3
Scissor Seven Season 3
Monday, October 4
On My Block Season 4
Wednesday, October 6
BAKING IMPOSSIBLE
THE FIVE JUANAS
LOVE IS BLIND: BRAZIL
Thursday, October 7
THE BILLION DOLLAR CODE
Sexy Beasts Season 2
The Way of The Househusband Part 2
Friday, October 8
A TALE OF DARK AND GRIMM
Family Business Season 3
PRETTY SMART
Saturday, October 9
BLUE PERIOD
Monday, October 11
The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2
THE KING'S AFFECTION
Tuesday, October 12
Mighty Express Season 5
The Movies That Made Us Season 3
Wednesday, October 13
REFLECTION OF YOU
Thursday, October 14
Another Life Season 2
Friday, October 15
Little Things Season 4
MY NAME
You Season 3
Saturday, October 16
MISFIT: THE SERIES
Wednesday, October 20
Gabby's Dollhouse Season 3
Thursday, October 21
Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 6
INSIDERS
LIFE'S A GLITCH WITH JULIEN BAM
SEX, LOVE AND GOOP
Friday, October 22
ADVENTURE BEAST
INSIDE JOB
Locke and Key Season 2
MORE THAN BLUE: THE SERIES
Tuesday, October 26
SEX: UNZIPPED
Wednesday, October 27
Sintonia Season 2
Thursday, October 28
Luis Miguel: The Series Season 3
Friday, October 29
COLIN IN BLACK AND WHITE
THE TIME IT TAKES
Returning Netflix Show Premiere Dates TBD
There are still plenty of returning Netflix series that have yet to receive a release date for 2021. More information on all these shows and many others will be released in the weeks and months ahead, so make sure to check back for updates on your favorite shows like Stranger Things, Dead To Me, and The Circle.
Big Mouth Season 5
blackAF Season 2
Dead to Me Season 3
Dear White People Season 4
F is for Family Season 5
Family Reunion Season 2
Gentefied Season 2
Grace and Frankie
Green Eggs and Ham Season 2
I Think You Should Lave with Tim Robinson Season 2
Lost In Space Season 3
Love is Blind Season 2
Ozark Season 4
Paradise PD Season 3
Perfume Season 2
Queer Eye Season 6
Raising Dion Season 2
Rhythm + Flow Season 2
Sex Education Season 3
Special Season 2
Stranger Things Season 4
The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow Season 2
The Last Kingdom Season 4
The Witcher Season 2
This is currently everything that has been announced to premiere on Netflix in 2021, but make sure to check back for updates throughout the year so you don’t miss out on your favorite returning shows. If you want to know what else is coming out in the first few months of the year, check out our Winter and Spring 2021 premiere schedule.
