Nathan Fillion Is 50 And Still Doing Action On The Rookie, Admits How Often He Uses A Stunt Double Though

Spoilers ahead for the Season 4 premiere of The Rookie, “Life and Death.”

The Rookie’s Season 4 is finally airing, and since it is a cop procedural, there are plenty of emotions and action to go around. In the series, if you’re unfamiliar with the concept, Nathan Fillion stars as John Nolan, a rookie cop who joined the game a little late. With Fillion being 50, one might think he’d be close to done doing action stunts on a show like The Rookie, but he’s still going strong. However, the actor has revealed just how often he uses a stunt double.

In an interview with ABC7 Chicago, Nathan Fillion talked all things The Rookie. In the Season 4 premiere, Nolan finally and officially became a P2, meaning “the rookie” is no longer a rookie. This also means that he will be doing a lot more action and seeing a lot more than what's crossed his eyes before. Given Fillion’s age, he may not be able to do as many stunts as he used to, but just how often is his stunt double involved? The answer is pretty reasonable:

I used to hear from my knees every once in a while, ‘Hey, just so you know, maybe two more takes and that’s it.’ I used to get that a lot, now I hear from them all the time. And if there’s a shot where it’s John Nolan running down the street as fast as he can, it’s probably not me. It’s probably my double.

It's not surprising that Nathan Fillion uses his stunt double when he’s running down the street since it is something that Nolan does quite a lot. In Season 4, fans can likely expect Nolan to be getting more into the action since he is a P2 now. And with the department feeling a void with Jackson gone, Nolan will be partnering up with Chen, so fans can definitely expect the two of them to get into some crazy calls.

Early into production on The Rookie Season 4, Nathan Fillion took to Instagram to ask fans a question after finding his wardrobe for that week’s episode with an interesting tag: “To be fire proofed.” Fillion wondered if it means that his wardrobe is not yet proofed and why it needs to be proofed in the first place. It seems like John Nolan’s career as an officer is only just beginning. Following the Season 3 finale earlier this year, Fillion previewed what would be in store for Nolan in Season 4, and it’s basically like taking training wheels off a bike.

Seeing Nolan as a P2 is something to look forward to as Season 4 continues. And maybe if you look hard enough, you’ll be able to see Nathan Fillion’s stunt double running down the street! The Rookie Season 4 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC! Check out CinemaBlend's fall 2021 TV schedule to see what other shows to look forward to!