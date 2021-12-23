9-1-1: Lone Star Shows Off New Season 3 Footage And Reveals Two Buffy-verse Vets As Guest Stars

The third season of Fox first responder drama 9-1-1: Lone Star is premiering in early January, and it will hit the ground running. New footage courtesy of star Ronen Rubinstein reveals that the season kicks off with a major emergency that will involve plenty of snow, as well as two guest stars from the Buffy the Vampire Slayer universe. Julie Benz and Amy Acker are coming to the series.

In a new video from Fox via star Ronen Rubinstein’s Twitter, Gina Torres, who portrays Paramedic Captain Tommy Vega, set up the story of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3. It looks like the winter storm coming to the series will be a big one! Take a look:

The most notable thing about the new footage is the sneak peek that involves Tommy, Nancy and T.K. trying to rescue a little boy who has fallen through ice. While it’s not safe, T.K. still volunteered to help and he falls in himself. This moment has been hinted at in a few teasers for the season, so fans are definitely in for a wild ride.

It also looks like the former 126 firefighters, now working separately thanks to the Season 2 cliffhanger, will be taking on many winter-themed emergencies. 9-1-1 is known for going big for season openers, and the spinoff is no exception. It will be interesting to see the characters take on calls that are atypical for first responders working in Texas.

9-1-1: Lone Star Welcomes Two Guest Stars From The Buffy-verse

As for what else will happen in Season 3, two stars from Buffy and spinoff Angel will be appearing in the upcoming season. According to TV Insider, Julie Benz, who portrayed Darla in both Buffy and Angel, will play Sadie. As Owen’s neighbor in the hill country, she’s an outdoorsy woman who has the curiosity of a naturalist, but the personality of a Texan. She will appear in the premiere episode of the season, and while it’s unknown how many episodes she will be in, it seems like she could have an interesting dynamic with Rob Lowe’s Owen.

Since Angel ended in 2004, Julie Benz stuck around the small screen. She starred as Rita Bennett in Dexter for the first four seasons, and Amanda Rosewater in the Syfy series Defiance. Benz also had recurring roles in Desperate Housewives and Hawaii Five-0, with plenty of other roles on her resumé.

Meanwhile, Amy Acker, who played Winifred “Fred” and then Illyria on Angel, is set to portray Catherine, the chief of staff to the governor of Texas. A formidable and accomplished woman, Acker’s character will be introduced in the fifth episode of Season 3 and appear in multiple episodes.

Just like her former co-star, Amy Acker has been staying busy on television. She starred in the fifth season of ABC sci-fi thriller Alias, played Samantha Groves in Person of Interest throughout the CBS crime drama’s five-season run, and also starred as Caitlin Strucker in the Fox and Marvel series The Gifted during its two-season run.

Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star won’t be short on action, emotions and surprises. With its big season opener and the big guest stars, it’s going to be one to remember! Don’t miss the premiere of the third season of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.