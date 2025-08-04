Why 9-1-1 Fans Think Oliver Stark Is Crossing Over Into The Nashville Spinoff

Production has begun on 9-1-1 Season 9, which is premiering this October as part of the 2025 TV schedule. Not much has been revealed about what will be in store for the 118. Of course, that is, aside from the fact that the show will be without Peter Krause’s Bobby Nash. As fans await answers, some are of the impression that series co-star Oliver Stark may have accidentally spoiled a major upcoming storyline. Not only that, but this theory involves a potential crossover with franchise's newest spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville.

Earlier this summer, Nashville kicked off production, and it'll premiere in October alongside its sister show. Unlike its predecessors, which are shot in Los Angeles, the new series is actually filming in the state of Tennessee. That being said, you would think that, at least so early in the series, it would be difficult to produce a crossover with 9-1-1, due to the geographical logistics. Yet Stark’s recent Instagram Story post might be alluding to a potential mashup:

(Image credit: Oliver Stark)

Stark shared a video of himself jogging down the streets of Nashville, and that seems pretty odd given the fact that he should be in Los Angeles filming 9-1-1. Of course, this could just be pure coincidence, and Stark is there for a different reason. Still, it’s kind of hard to ignore the obvious. Fans took to a subreddit thread on the 9-1-1 Reddit page and couldn’t help but point out the clear connection as well, with Beneficial-Funny-305 kicking off the whole discussion:

Oliver is in Nashville… Weeks after some interactions with the cast of 911 Nashville saying he would see them soon. Is… A crossover coming? 🫣

The video is definitely one thing, but the fact that Oliver Stark has even been replying to cast members of Nashville about seeing them soon is another. It’s not unusual for casts of shows in the same universe to interact online, as that happened with 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Regardless, telling someone you’ll see them soon when you’re on opposite ends of the country is certainly suspicious. This may not be the High Potential crossover Jennifer Love Hewitt wanted, but as SugarSpocks points out, Stark gets his wish in a way:

Well, Oliver got his wish after running his endless 'Buck in Nashville' campaign lol 😞 guess I’ll just hope the show is good.

Oliver Stark has been open about wanting a crossover with 9-1-1: Nashville, even if it might challenging to make it happen. He previously told ScreenRant he thought Buck “would have a lot of fun in Nashville,” suggesting that he could be the cousin of Chris O’Donnell’s character.

If a crossover is actually happening, I'd be impressed with the fact that one would happen so soon. It wasn't until Lone Star Season 2 that a crossover happened between that series and the flagship show, which filmed on the same lot in the same city. Sevensvnset, though, is of the belief that a Nashville crossover is bound to happen sooner rather than later, and I can’t say I blame them for having that viewpoint:

A crossover was inevitable, but ABC must really want Nashville to succeed if they're already doing one this early.

It’s all too coincidental for Oliver Stark to be in Nashville for anything other than to film a crossover. Nothing has been confirmed by ABC or any of the stars, of course. However, I'm still keeping my fingers crossed that the 118 and 113 will team up at some point during the two 9-1-1 shows' upcoming seasons. Both series will premiere on ABC on Thursday, October 9, beginning at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamable the next day with a Hulu subscription.