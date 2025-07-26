9-1-1 Season 9 Is Now Filming, And I Love That Oliver Stark Celebrated With A Cute BTS Photo

9-1-1 fans are still mourning the loss of Peter Krause’s Bobby Nash, and they now have to prepare themselves for the first season without him. The ABC procedural is coming back for Season 9 in October on the 2025 TV schedule, and 9-1-1 will have to navigate a world without Krause. That's sad; however, there are still many other things to look forward to as Oliver Stark celebrated the beginning of filming with a cute BTS photo.

Filming has officially commenced on Season 9 of 9-1-1, and despite being down one very important member, it is still exciting to know that the 118 will soon be coming back. Filming starting also means more irresistible behind-the-scenes content to keep fans occupied. Stark kicked that off with a sweet photo taken outside of his trailer that he shared on his Instagram. And it didn't just include him; he had a furry friend with him, too:

Stark has posted about his dogs before, but seeing that they actually come to set with him is really icing on the cake. Not only that, but there is a specific sign on his trailer stating that there is a dog inside, meaning that this is probably a regular occurrence. The only thing that would really make it better is if Buck gets a dog, but Stark bringing his own dogs to set is better than nothing. Plus, this photo might be the best way to kick off the upcoming season.

Along with wondering whether Season 9 will be the season that Buck gets a dog, there is also the question of who will be the 118’s next captain. It’s not easy replacing someone like Bobby, and Hen already denied the role. Whether or not Chimney is ready to take it on is still up for debate. They really would be the only two, in regard to the main characters, qualified since Buck and Eddie both aren’t ready, nor have they been on the job nearly as long as Hen and Chim. This leads to potentially picking a side character in the 118 or an outsider, and with Gerrard working on Hotshots, who knows who will be next.

When it comes to other things to start anticipating, aside from the ever-growing possibility of Buddie, the opening emergency has not been revealed. But knowing 9-1-1, it’s going to be a big one. Following last season’s bee-nado and plane emergency, there is no telling what will happen and how ridiculous it could be because it’s clear that the show isn’t afraid of anything.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to see how Season 9 kicks off, as the season premieres on Thursday, October 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. In the meantime, there will surely be more BTS content from the cast, and all eight seasons are available to stream with a Hulu subscription.