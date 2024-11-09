9-1-1’s Oliver Stark Discusses What’s Next For Buck After His Breakup With Tommy, And I Have Mixed Feelings

Spoilers lie ahead for Season 8, Episode 6 of 9-1-1, “Confessions.”

9-1-1 Season 8 has been airing mid the 2024 TV schedule , and it’s been emotional thus far. On top of the season opener (which once again put Athena and Bobby through the wringer ), Buck has been continuing to figure himself out after his coming out last season. However, his and Tommy’s relationship hit a rough patch in the most recent episode, and it led to them breaking up. Now, Oliver Stark is commenting on what lies ahead for Buck, and I have mixed feelings on the matter.

In “Confessions,” Buck discovered that Tommy was once engaged to a woman for two years -- and not just any woman. It was former dispatcher Abby Clark, who Buck was involved with in Season 1. That relationship was so deep that he lived at her house after she left him, and he didn’t get proper closure until she surprisingly returned in the Season 3 finale. After talking with Maddie and Josh, Buck realized he really cares about Tommy despite their awkward mutual relationship and wants Tommy to move in with him. However, Tommy ultimately ended the relationship because he didn't want to get hurt and because it was new for Buck.

Considering what we know about Oliver Stone's Buck, he’s going to take the breakup hard, which was evidenced by him showing up at Eddie’s at the end of the episode. He spoke no words, and there was just beer and silence. Stark told Entertainment Weekly just how his character will handle the breakup and, while it seems like it'll lead to some positive moment, there's still reason to be cautious:

Buck is very much going to look to channel his heartbreak into positive hobbies, pretty much to an obsessive degree, which is noticed by a few people around him and presents some lighthearted and fun scenes for the cast. In typical Buck fashion, he's going to keep moving forward and find a way to cope with it. The cracks will probably start to appear, but certainly to begin with, the mask and the facade is going to be very much one of ‘I'm okay.’

On the one hand, it'll be refreshing to see Buck channel his emotions with new hobbies. What I also love is that it'll lead to some lighthearted moments involving other characters. Fans surely know that we could use some levity amid the start of this season.

Despite that, though, there are only so many ways he can distract himself until he starts to crack. Of course, Buck has had other relationships, but this was his first one with a man. That -- combined with the fact that the split was so sudden -- might he why he’s going to take it so hard. Even though he'll have the 118 supporting him, there's only so much they can do as well, so there's a good chance we're headed for a breakdown of sorts.

Regardless of what happens in upcoming episodes, this could give 9-1-1 the opportunity to further explore Buck’s sexuality . He did go straight into a relationship after coming out via that big kiss scene . So this could provide the character the opportunity to really figure himself out as he navigates the single life. I'm eager to see the funnier moments that result from his hobbies but, given the other aspect of Oliver Stark's comments, I'm definitely going to be worried about him hitting rock bottom.

