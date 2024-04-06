After Buck's Big Kiss On 9-1-1, Fans Are Freaking Out In The Sweetest Way

Warning! MAJOR spoilers ahead for Season 7, Episode 4 of 9-1-1, “Buck, Bothered and Bewildered.” To go back and watch it, you can stream 9-1-1 with a Hulu subscription.

After the 9-1-1 cast celebrated 100 episodes, the milestone installment finally premiered on ABC, and it included a long-awaited and “freeing” moment for Oliver Stark’s Buck. The firefighter spent most of the hour seemingly jealous of Eddie’s new friendship with former 118 firefighter and current LAFD pilot Tommy Kinard, played by Lou Ferrigno Jr. However, during the episode’s final minutes, Tommy visited Buck at his loft where Buck admitted he was trying to get his attention, rather than Eddie’s. After the two kissed, fans went wild about it in the sweetest way.

The kiss and Buck’s reaction confirmed that the beloved character is bisexual, which fans had been suspecting for quite some time now. While the episode’s title all but confirmed that something big was going to happen for Buck, especially since it was the 100th episode, fans were still shocked, and they united on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their reactions about the massive moment on the Fox-turned-ABC drama. For example, 118BUCKLEY shared a clip that seems pretty accurate to how the entire fandom is feeling:

entire 911 fandom rn #911onABC pic.twitter.com/vk1BKCqCtbApril 5, 2024 See more

Fans of 9-1-1 had long suspected that Buck wasn’t only into girls, especially after Ryan Guzman’s Eddie Diaz was introduced in the second season. But even without Eddie, there had been some tell-tale signs, as Stark even told TVLine that “there have been crumbs for years.” Now that Buck is canonically bisexual, fans are as happy as ever, and boycrushbuckley shared an on-brand reaction video:

911 fans when buck is FINALLY CANONICALLY BISEXUAL pic.twitter.com/mkmJeol6YpApril 5, 2024 See more

The kiss between Tommy and Buck was such a big deal that it took over the internet. While Stark previously previewed an intimate 100th episode with CinemaBlend, there was no telling what really could happen aside from the crossover with The Bachelor. So, when his big moment came around, we couldn't help but be excited for him. It’s the most talked-about moment from the episode, and I can’t say I blame fans for reacting like this one did:

BI BUCK CANON WE WON!!!!!!!!!! #911onABC pic.twitter.com/qWNYIZp1FEApril 5, 2024 See more

Many fans are just happy that after seven seasons and countless failed relationships, Evan Buckley is out as bisexual, and there is no telling what these next episodes will bring as he continues his journey. Sidphie used a clip from Glee to share how they’re feeling, and it’s just how Sue “C’s” it:

BISEXUAL EVAN BUCKLEY CANON #911onABC pic.twitter.com/AmfY3YaEP4April 5, 2024 See more

It’s going to be exciting to see how 9-1-1 navigates this storyline, especially since it is very important. One hundred episodes and seven seasons in, I think carlosrcyes is right when it comes to this being the biggest moment ever across both 9-1-1 and Lone Star:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

making bisexual buck canon is probably the biggest thing that’s happened in the entire 911 universe pic.twitter.com/qvnPUoRklbApril 5, 2024 See more

There is going to be a lot to look forward to on 9-1-1 as Buck explores these new feelings and his sexuality while also opening up to his family about it. There are many more people, fans, and non-fans, excited about this new storyline too, and I can’t wait to see what the series does with it.

Fans can watch 9-1-1 on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC as part of the 2024 TV schedule to see what happens next.