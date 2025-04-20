A Major Death Just Happened On 9-1-1. Angela Bassett Actually Thought She’d Go First
As sad as it is, I'm glad we didn't lose Athena.
Spoiler alert! This story contains a big spoiler for 9-1-1’s April 17 episode “Lab Rats,” so if you’re not caught up, be sure to stream the episode with your Hulu subscription.
I feel like it’s going to take some time before 9-1-1 fans are truly over the major character death we witnessed in the latest episode to air on the 2025 TV schedule. Despite the characters of Ryan Murphy’s creation regularly finding themselves in harrowing situations, nobody foresaw original cast member Peter Krause’s Bobby being the one killed off. In fact, Angela Bassett said when the call came to inform her, she thought Athena was about to die.
The devastating loss of the 118 fire captain came at the conclusion of the series’ two-part “Contagion” event. Angela Bassett confirmed to THR that showrunner Tim Minear gave her and Peter Krause a heads-up that Athena was losing her husband Bobby Nash, and the news came as quite a shock, as she said:
Given all of the challenges Athena has been through in the past couple of seasons alone — the Season 7 cruise ship crisis, both Athena and Bobby nearly dying in a house fire and this season’s plane crisis, for example — it’s not hard to imagine why Angela Bassett would be concerned about Athena Grant-Nash.
However, even after Tim Minear told her Athena was safe, the Emmy-winning actress didn’t suspect she was losing her on-screen spouse. She continued:
That’s certainly also true of Kenneth Choi, aka Chimney, who described “sobbing uncontrollably” after watching Bobby’s death — despite having been there when it was filmed. I’m sure this is hard for both the actors and their characters to comprehend (not to mention the viewers), and it will be really interesting to see how Athena copes, as well as everyone who depended on him at the 118.
I think this should serve as a warning to fans, though, that no one is safe.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
At the beginning of Season 8 — following the plane emergency that had Athena piloting the craft after a mid-air collision — Tim Minear let us get comfortable regarding Athena and Bobby’s fates, saying, “I think for Bobby and Athena, they can breathe a sigh of relief for a moment,” and turning our focus toward what Eddie (Ryan Guzman) was facing.
That sigh of relief is officially over, so we’ll all take a week or two to come to terms with this loss before checking back in on Athena when 9-1-1 returns at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, May 1, on ABC.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
What’s Roseanne Actually Been Up To Since The Conners Killed Off Her Character?
Dana Carvey Reveals The Moment He Knew HIs SNL Impression Of President Biden Was Doomed