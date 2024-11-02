9-1-1’s Oliver Stark Teased What Lies Ahead For Tommy And Buck’s Relationship As Season 8 Continues, And I’m Nervous

Time is flying, as 9-1-1’s eighth season has already been airing on the 2024 TV schedule for a few weeks now. While the plane crisis and other emergencies have been nerve-wracking , the personal storylines amongst the character have been making anxious. For a little while, I'm been worried about Eddie and his well-being. Now, I'm nervous about Buck and Tommy's relationship after Oliver Stark teased what lies ahead for the couple.

Oliver Stark’s Evan “Buck” Buckley had an emotional coming-out story last season on 9-1-1. That long-awaited development led to his first same sex relationship with Lou Ferrigno Jr.’s Tommy Kinard, who is also a first responder. While things seem to be going well between the two despite a rocky start, all of that could shift in an upcoming episode. As Buck continues to figure out himself, Stark teases to TV Insider that Episode 6 will see the firefighter spiraling, and, while I don't like the sound of it, the actor is totally game:

I’m looking forward to [that]. I like when Buck gets too in his own head and goes to people around him to ask questions and advice. Buck is going to learn more about Tommy’s past, and that is going to send him into somewhat of a spiral. And yeah, he’ll have to lean on those around him and get some really, I think, quite profound advice.

Buck is still getting used to this new relationship, so it’s hard to tell just what will happen or what aspect of Tommy’s past will send him over the edge. Fans have already seen a bit of Tommy, thanks to some of the “Begins” episodes, which revealed that he wasn’t necessarily the nicest person at the 118 before he left. That's arguably why some fans haven’t warmed up to him, so I'm intrigued by the notion of something else from his past coming into play and causing friction between him and Buck. And how those around Buckley come to his aide will also be compelling to see.

9-1-1 is known for putting characters through the wringer again and again, and it seems like couples just can't get a break sometimes. So my worried feelings in regard to Buck and Tommy's relationship definitely aren't misplaced.

While a downward spiral isn't exactly good, perhaps the overall storyline can serve Buck in a positive way. It could allow him to do some work on himself, which could, in turn, help him become a better romantic partner. Nevertheless, I'm anxious just thinking about how all of the drama could play out. Buck has been through a lot throughout the show and I’d hate to see him in a bad place after being in a good relationship.

On top of that, Buck’s big kiss last season, which solidified his sexuality, was a big moment not only for him but for fans as well. Even if it wasn’t with a particular character (such as Eddie) who fans had been hoping for, it was still a great scene and a win for the LGBTQ+ community. This upcoming storyline for Buck and Tommy could be a great way to continue to dig deeper into the character's personal dynamics and in the process, provide 9-1-1 viewers with a nuanced same-sex relationship.

There may be plenty of reason to be concerned for the two characters, but best believe that I'll be tuning in. 9-1-1 fans can check out new episodes on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream installments using a Hulu subscription .