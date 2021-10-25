90 Day Fiancé Spoilers: Did Kenny Go Back To The U.S. After Emotional Talk With Armando?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “Fish Or Cut Bait.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way doesn’t have any other couples that come close to being as wholesome as Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are, so any time there are issues in their relationship, it can be nerve-wracking . The latest episode introduced a new problem in the pair’s relationship, as Kenny confessed he missed his family and felt homesick for Florida . Armando understood his fiancé’s urge to leave Mexico in order to visit family in the United States, but openly expressed his fear that Kenny would get home and realize he doesn’t actually want to get married. After that emotional conversation, we now know part of the answer surrounding whether Kenny left Mexico to go back home, and surprise (or not), the answer came from social media!

Kenny Niedermeier recently shared on Instagram a picture with his second grandson, Julian. Julian is the child of Kenny’s daughter Cassidy, whose pregnancy spurred him to express the desire to be back home with her. Assuming Cassidy did indeed give birth in the United States (which seems like a safe bet based on her recent posts on social media), it looks like Kenny was able to be present for the birth of his latest grandchild. Check out the picture below, which also features his first grandson Cooper.

So, how does Armando Rubio feel about his man returning to the States ? We can only speculate, but given the fact the two publicly announced their marriage back in May (via People ), any actual marriage concerns are no longer an issue. Kenny Niedermeier also revealed in an interview in late September that it was his intention to come back to the U.S. in October, but that Rubio wasn’t able to travel with him. Instead, the latter is going to spend time back in his hometown, and is likely to spend time with his family.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans might be worried by the emotional conversation Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio had in the latest episode, but based on what’s floating around online, it seems like things are going to be alright for the fan-favorite couple .

Of course, things can always go sideways for a couple in this franchise at the drop of a hat, so anyone feeling nervous was justified to do so. Luckily, this is not another situation like where Deavan Clegg fled South Korea , or at least, we can assume as much.