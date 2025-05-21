90 Day Fiancé: Are Shawn And Alliya Still Together After Her Questions About Gender-Affirming Surgery Stirred Up Drama?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode "Blinded By Love." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Shawn Finch and Alliya de Batista continued down their road to marriage in 90 Day Fiancé's latest, all while navigating the latter's ongoing gender transition. This element of their relationship has been explored since we first met them in Love in Paradise Season 4, but never resulted in the tenseness sparked by their consultation regarding gender-affirming surgery.

Alliya has expressed interest in both getting breast implants, as well as the procedures for female genitalia. Definitely new territory for this franchise after previously tackling siblings' thoughts on transitioning and cast members coming out to parents. Though it was presented as something of a make-or-break moment for the couple, I'm skeptical about how lengthy and/or deep their drama will get, given their latest relationship status update.

Shawn Admitted He Had Concerns About Alliya Pursuing Gender-Affirming Surgery

While Shawn has firmly thrown his support behind Alliya following the "deadnaming" controversy, he privately expressed his concerns about her desire for pursuing gender-affirming surgeries. As he said in his 90 Day Fiancé confessional, discussions about Alliya wanting breasts and female genitalia should've had happened with him long before outside consultation was sought.

Shawn added that as a gay man, he's not sure if he can be with someone who aims to or wants to fully transition. Now, Alliya left that consultation without scheduling dates for any type of surgery, so we'll have to see how she feels in a later episode about going under the knife for some of these procedures.

Are Shawn And Alliya Still Together?

Season 11 begin with a flash-forward of Alliya leaving Shawn at the altar on their wedding day, suggesting this couple would crash and burn before they could officially become a divorced 90 Day couple. Of course, no reality TV show seems to love misdirecting viewers more than 90 Day Fiancé, so readers might not be surprised to hear some positive news about these two.

Despite it looking like Shawn and Alliya's issues led to their relationship publicly imploding on 90 Day Fiancé, a Redditor posted a photo of them shopping together in Los Angeles fairly recently. So while they might've had a rough patch in their relationship, this picture makes it seem their relationship survived falling apart right there at the altar.

That's good to see, especially after seeing how sweet this story began with his proposal with a big celebrity cameo. 90 Day Fiancé has put a much larger spotlight on the trans community as of late, but we've yet to get a happy ending for some of the cast members when it comes to romance. I'm crossing my fingers that Shawn and Alliya will be the first, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Continue to watch 90 Day Fiancé on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I can't wait to see how the rest of the season unfolds, especially as each episode leads us closer to each couple saying "I do," or "I don't."