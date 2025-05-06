90 Day Diaries Brought Back Colt Johnson, And Revealed One Key Detail About His Split With Vanessa Guerra

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Diaries episode "Dear Diary, It's Decision Time." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Diaries continues to give us big updates on people we haven't heard from in a while, and I'm so happy we got to check in on one of my favorite veteran cast members. Colt Johnson has been through the wringer, it seems, as the latest updates I heard from him after cutting ties with his mother, Debbie, were that he broke his leg and his wife, Vanessa Guerra, left him. I've been hungry for news on Colt, and it came in the form of some revealing information about his split.

Vanessa and Colt's romance came after the formerly married 90 Day star split with his first ex, Larissa, and he ended up leaving his rebound girlfriend Jess for her. I assumed that Colt and Vanessa's breakup came via the usual online cheating scandals he's been accused of in the past, and while we can't 100% rule it out, this marriage ending had one key element that set it apart from his previous relationships in the franchise.

Colt Told His Mother One Big Detail About His Split With Vanessa

Colt met up with Debbie on a visit to Canada, where she's still living with her boyfriend Tony. It was there he told his mother about his recent divorce, and added some previously unknown information that 90 Day Fiancé fans hadn't already learned. Colt said that he didn't want a divorce, seemingly indicating that it was Vanessa who ultimately pulled the trigger on ending the relationship.

Those who have followed Colt since the beginning know that his previous two breakups had more of a mutual split, and he seemed happy to move on from both. I was shocked to learn that wasn't the case for what happened with Vanessa, though I guess it made sense. Unlike Larissa and Jess, he was friends with his latest ex-wife before a romance began, so I think it's fair to speculate their relationship was a little deeper.

When Will We See Colt In 90 Day Fiancé Again?

Colt will get another chance at love, and 90 Day Fiancé fans will get a chance to see it. He's part of the upcoming spinoff 90 Day: Hunt For Love, which I'm 1000% ready to see. I'm guessing his appearance on 90 Day Diaries was done in part to catch up the loyalists who watch every spinoff to what's happening in his life.

Will Colt find some love in the spinoff? Well, we have no idea what to expect, but there have been rumors that Colt sustained a bad injury in the spinoff, and based on the trailer showing someone being carted off in an ambulance, I think there's a chance that's true. Fortunately, it appears he's okay in the present, so no need to be alarmed should that moment be featured on the show.

90 Day Diaries airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. While this was only a brief check-in on Colt Johnson, it seems like we'll be getting more scenes with him in the upcoming spinoff soon.