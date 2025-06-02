90 Day Fiancé Revealed Some Shocking Sarper Lore That I Totally Don't Remember Freaking Out About Before

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode "Love on the Line." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

It's been a particularly wild 90 Day Fiancé season for Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven, as the longtime couple is closer than ever to tying the knot...at least seemingly. Unfortunately, it feels like their relationship is becoming increasingly more chaotic as the wedding date approaches, with prenup discussions escalating into demands about weight clauses and other bonkers issues. All of that was confusing to me until that detail dropped about Sarper's past that had my brain scrambling to recall if earlier episodes touched on it or not.

I remembering hearing about Sarper's first heartbreak taking place in his youth, and how it led to him allegedly sleeping with thousands of women, which perhaps had me thinking he spent his entire adulthood as a sexed-up single. But as he casually mentioned in the the latest episode, Sarper was actually married at one point in his early 30s, and my mind was blown.

Sarper Was Previously Married Before Meeting Shekinah

90 Day Fiancé showed Shekinah making travel preparations for their wedding while noting that Sarper was nowhere to be found, and was also not answering his phone. She used an airtag on his keys to find he was at a nearby coffee shop, and producers sent cameras out to find him and ask why he wasn't present with everyone else getting ready to leave for the wedding.

Sarper appeared flustered and essentially confessed that he had cold feet, fearing that he was making a mistake in getting married again. He then reflected on how his marriage from 15 years ago turned out to be a complete disaster, and how it led to him isolating his family to try and prevent drama with his ex-wife. All while I stared ahead totally agog.

As someone who has watched Shekinah and Sarper since he revealed the diary that proved he slept with 2,500 women, I do not remember ever hearing him talk about being married previously. I'm pretty sure I would have clocked such a noteworthy update, given his lothario persona.

At the same time, he dropped that tidbit so casually to the cameras, and without 90 Day Fiancé making a bigger point of setting it up as a big reveal. Which makes me think I must have missed an episode or Tell-All conversation along the way where that was mentioned. In any case, I feel like that past experience totally explained his recent erratic behavior, and justified him feeling less assured than ever about marrying Shekinah.

Knowing Sarper Was Married Better Explains His Fear Of Marrying Shekinah

Now that I know Sarper was previously in a bad marriage, it makes some of the more bizarre behaviors he exhibits in his relationship with Shekinah make sense. He likes the control of things like designing her nose job, maybe because he felt he had zero control in his previous serious relationship.

Sarper is acting out because he's afraid of another failed marriage, and considering the growing number of 90 Day couples who split after saying their vows, I don't blame him. That said, for all the weirdness I've seen from him and Shekinah over the years, I'm not sure I've seen a couple that is as in love as the two of them. It may not be the most conventional relationship, but they do seem to be two people uniquely suited for each other.

As for whether or not these two are still together, they are still actively sharing photos together on social media. I would take that as a positive sign they're still together, though I haven't seen any concrete evidence in searching the internet that they are officially married. Perhaps we'll find out why by the time the season is over.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé air on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. There's so much drama happening with every couple right now, so be sure to get current and catch up on what's happening and get ready for the eventual tell-all.