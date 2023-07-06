90 Day Fiancé's Biniyam Shibre Is Going From MMA To Marvel, Because Of Course He Is

90 Day Fiancé's Biniyam Shibre has always been about the hustle when it comes to work. He made music in Ethiopia and even played the butt bongos in a nightclub, and when he came to the United States, he worked toward a career in MMA and as a hairdresser. All that, in addition to being a reality TV star, almost makes him a superhero, so I guess it's no surprise that he's finally making the transition to the Marvel universe.

If you're wondering when you'll see Biniyam with your Disney+ subscription, his gig is not quite on that level yet. We learned from Ariela Weinberg's mom Janice Weinberg that Biniyam was just brought on as a superhero in the stage show Marvel Universe Live! Janice shared a video of performers doing various stunts and had a question for her followers:

Congratulations to my son-in-law, Biniyam, on his new role as a superhero in Feld Entertainment's Marvel Universe Live! Which superhero do you think he would play best? We always knew you were a talented performer, but now you get to show the world!

Marvel Universe Live! is not currently on tour, according to its website, but when it does get rolling, Biniyam will be part of the cast. This might be the closest thing we've seen to a nationwide tour happening for a member of the 90 Day Fiancé cast, even if it's not really about him.

To revisit Janice's question, I think that Biniyam would make a perfect Spider-Man. I've seen enough of him training in 90 Day Fiancé and other spinoffs to know he has some acrobatic skills. Really, he could excel at playing any hero who has abilities that require a little more than throwing punches or zipping around.

Biniyam scored another job, and we know that Janice is proud, but what about Ariela? She has had issues in the past with being separated from Biniyam, and with this job presumably involving a tour schedule, it would be understandable if she had concerns about how it might impact their relationship. For now, however, it seems like she's thrilled as she left the following comment on the Instagram thread:

❤️❤️❤️

Ariela is on board, and I'd imagine that their son Avi will be thrilled to know his dad is a superhero. Things seem to be looking up for the family, and I'll be curious to see if his new job comes up on any future appearances on 90 Day Fiancé. As for what Biniyam's new gig means for his MMA career, it looks like he's going to be juggling both jobs for the time being. Ariela confirmed as much on a since-deleted Instagram Story, so rest assured, he'll continue to work at being a pro fighter.

Right now, we have no idea when Biniyam Shibre or Ariela Weinberg will reappear in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. With that said, I'd be shocked if we go the rest of 2023 without seeing them, seeing as they're one of the biggest couples in the franchise. And even bigger now that one of them is a superhero, or at least a guy who plays one!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. You won't find Biniyam, Ariela, or any superheroes on it, but I'd say that the drama is as high-stakes as anything offered in the MCU.