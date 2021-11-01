90 Day Fiancé: The Other Finally Revealed Why Ariela Told Biniyam She Won't Return To Ethiopia, And Wow

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “Stop The Excuses.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has teased a big storyline for Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre all season and, this week, the big development finally arrived . After weeks of limited communication and rumors from friends and family, Ariela finally got Biniyam on a virtual call to confront him. Viewers learned why she informed him she wouldn’t be returning to Ethiopia and, after hearing the details, it’s honestly hard to feel sorry for Biniyam.

In previous episodes, Ariela Weinberg talked about how she had difficulty reaching fiancé Biniyam Shibre. But on this video call, she confronted Biniyam and informed him she’s aware he’s converted their home into a “party house” for his friends . According to Ariela’s friends in Ethiopia, her intended's family, and photos that auto-synced to their cell phone accounts, he hosted parties nightly but was seemingly unreachable when Ariela tried to call for hours at a time.

If all that wasn’t enough, Ariela told Biniyam she saw photos of women partying in his home, which he never brought up to her. She also saw groups of people in their son Avi’s room, but the boy's bed was stored away to make room. It felt to Ariela that her fiancé did that that so he would not be reminded of his son, which is hurtful to her given she was with Avi in America while the infant recovered from hernia surgery.

Ariela Weinberg couldn’t prove her iniyam Shibre cheated on her, and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way viewers will likely have their own opinions regarding whether anything happened. I found it interesting that Biniyam’s sister, Wish, contacted Ariela about the partying, considering they don’t usually get along . She begged Ariela not to abandon her brother and keep Avi in America. Needless to say, this appeal was very surprising.

Biniyam discovering that Ariela wouldn’t return to Ethiopia was gut-wrenching, but it’s not quite as bad as the promos teased. Ariela gave him the option of moving to Kenya in order to get away from the friends (who are bad influences) and other temptations, which Biniyam didn’t like. Unfortunately for him, he’s not really in a position to bargain. So it’s either Ariela’s way, or he could lose his love and his child for good.

The show made the situation sound dire for the pair, though there’s a reason for fans to be optimistic. We know from various stories that the two were in America recently (as a couple) and that Biniyam even participated in an MMA match . Things seem rough now but, based on those points, I'd wager the two will get back on better terms at some point before the season’s end.