30+ '90s Network TV Shows That Ran For Multiple Seasons, Then Disappeared

No matter how much of a hit your TV show might be, there’s always the chance that once the final bows are done, it could all disappear. Stars like Burt Reynolds, Cybill Shepherd, and even Ellen Degeneres have starred in a couple of the entries we’re going to share, from the history of long-running series, that went into the night after fading to black. See how many of those programs you can remember, as we run down ‘90s network TV shows that ran for multiple seasons, then disappeared.

Evening Shade (1990 - 1994)

On CBS' Evening Shade, the late, great Burt Reynolds played the role of Wood Newton, a retired football player trying to acclimate to small town life. Over four seasons, the Smokey and the Bandit star shared hilarious and heartfelt moments with family and friends. He also starred alongside an impressive cast that included legends like Ossie Davis, Hal Holbrook and Marilu Henner.

Blossom (1990 - 1995)

Before she was hosting Jeopardy!, Mayim Bialik was the lead in NBC’s teen-centric sitcom Blossom. While there is a Bel Air -inspired reboot series in the works, that doesn’t change the fact that the original five-season run might be something that some viewers still haven’t checked out. TV fans are probably more familiar with Bialik’s work on The Big Bang Theory.

Northern Exposure (1990 - 1995)

You would think that a show that once ranked the highest among 18 to 49 year olds (according to EW reporting via Moosechick Notes ) would be easy enough to keep in people’s minds. Yet CBS’s six-season dramedy hit Northern Exposure isn’t a title many people are talking about. To understand the hoopla surrounding it all, you just had to be there.

The Commish (1991 - 1996)

Most people remember Michael Chiklis as the hard-living, edge-walking cop Vic Mackey on FX’s cable TV hit The Shield. That success only came years after the actor made a name for himself as Commissioner Tony Scali, or as referred to by the ABC show title, The Commish. Chiklis’ cuddlier, more network TV-safe character has fallen into the shadows, which makes you wonder if Tony happened to run afoul of Vic in the TV afterlife.

Step By Step (1991 - 1998)

For most of the ‘90s, the TGIF block on ABC bucked tradition, turning Friday night into the home of several hit sitcoms that saw some impressive runs. Step by Step was one such show, and the Suzanne Somers/Patrick Duffy-led family ensemble even jumped over to CBS for its seventh final season. Despite that notoriety, it still has a problem standing out from fellow TGIF alums Family Matters and Sabrina The Teenage Witch.

Hangin' With Mr. Cooper (1992 - 1997)

Created by Full House mastermind Jeff Franklin, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper saw comedian Mark Curry taking a path similar to Burt Reynolds’ character in Evening Shade. Centered a former pro-NBA player who becomes a substitute teacher, this five-season ABC sitcom made it past the magic 100 episodes for syndication.

Picket Fences (1992 - 1996)

CBS is used to making Friday nights work for dramas involving family and law enforcement. Tom Selleck’s remarks on how Blue Bloods has kept itself on the air only helps make that point more readily apparent. One would think the existence of David E. Kelley’s Picket Fences could be credited with paving the way for such a success, but you’d have to find someone who remembered it to even start that conversation.

Melrose Place (1992 - 1999)

The soap opera genre exploded in the ‘90s, with Fox’s Melrose Place serves as one of the white hot hits. Running for seven seasons, and over 200 episodes, it was so popular it was even lampooned in a Wayne’s World sketch on SNL. Now quick, without searching for it, name a star or character that was actually on Melrose Place.

Dave’s World (1993 - 1997)

It feels like in the ‘90s, you could craft a sitcom from almost any idea. Syndicated humorist Dave Barry’s life even inspired one, as CBS ran four seasons of Dave’s World with Night Court vet Harry Anderson playing his fictional surrogate. For as much of a hit as it once was, good luck trying to find it, as your only option would be to track down the out-of-print DVD sets.

Grace Under Fire (1993 - 1998)

An early success in the Chuck Lorre stable of sitcoms, Grace Under Fire is another example of a ‘90s comedy serving as a vehicle for an in-demand talent. Stand-up comic Brett Butler had one of those shows to call her own, as five seasons on ABC can attest. Though if you mentioned the show’s premise of a divorced mother who’s also a recovering alcoholic, you’d probably have situation comedy fans wondering if you’re actually talking about Lorre’s more recent CBS series, Mom.

Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman (1993 - 1998)

Believe it or not, Saturdays used to be a prime night for network TV back in the day. The Eye Network (CBS) took advantage of that fact with the Jane Seymour-led drama Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman. Though it ran six seasons and had two TV movies, the series’ impact on the network entertainment landscape is mostly forgotten.

NYPD Blue (1993 - 2005)

NYPD Blue was the show that hit several pop culture landmarks across its 12 seasons on ABC. It was one of the first network TV shows to feature profanity and nudity, and it also helped launch David Caruso’s career among its murderer’s row of talent. Yet when a potential NYPD Blue revival cropped up in recent years, its weaker pop culture imprint may have been part of why it never crossed the finish line.

Cybill (1994 - 1998)

After making a splash in Moonlighting, Cybill Shepherd found herself landing another modest hit with CBS’ Cybill. While it can’t really be confirmed why the Christine Baranski co-starring series isn’t more readily remembered, the fact that it went off without a proper ending may have something to do with the matter.

Due South (1994 - 1999)

A Canadian import that managed to last on U.S. TV for four seasons, CBS’ Due South was a buddy cop dramedy centered on a Canadian constable (Paul Gross) solving crimes with his American counterparts. Not even a charmingly polite catchphrase has helped this series stick with anyone outside of the die-hard fandom. Should you mention this show to the right person however, they’d probably respond with a heartfelt “Thank you kindly.”

Chicago Hope (1994 - 2000)

E.R. ran the medical drama game throughout the 1990s, running well into the early aughts as well. But for six seasons, CBS’ Chicago Hope gave it some formidable competition. David E. Kelley’s hot-shot show running and a cast of stars like Hector Elizando, Mandy Patinkin, and a pre-NCIS Mark Harmon are enough of a pedigree to be impressive. However, it’s not enough to outrun the shadow of not only E.R. but also its (symbolic) successor, Grey’s Anatomy.

Party Of Five (1994 - 2000)

Fox’s Party of Five was popular enough to last for six seasons, land a spin-off and a reboot and even have its entire run remastered into HDR. Yet the fate of that Jennifer Love Hewitt-led spinoff, as well as that Freeform-produced reboot, kind of speak to the point that the dramatic exploits of the Salinger family weren’t necessarily guaranteed to last in the minds of its fans.

Caroline In The City (1995 - 1999)

The name "Must See TV" surely evokes many memories for NBC viewers of the '90s, as that was the same block that includedSeinfeld, E.R. and even Friends. So you might have to take a bit of a dig into the old memory banks to remember that Back to the Future's Lea Thompson had her own sitcom in that block, Caroline In The City. A fact that’s all the more interesting to contemplate when you see that the series ran for four seasons, is that it almost hit the syndication milestone.

The Drew Carey Show (1995 - 2004)

Here’s a truly tragic example of a ‘90s series that unfairly disappeared into semi-obscurity. The Drew Carey Show helped launch several comedy all-stars, including Carey, Dietrich Bader, Ryan Stiles, Craig Ferguson and Kathy Kinney. Nine seasons on ABC later, those folks are certified talents; but you’d be hard-pressed to be able to actually watch the series that made it all possible.

JAG (1995 - 2005)

Imagine a world where the ever thriving Frasier not only twice as long as Cheers but almost totally eclipsed the memory of its predecessor with its own mythic success. That’s kind of what happened to creator Donald Bellisario’s JAG, as the NBC/CBS courtroom procedural eventually served as a backdoor pilot for a little show known as NCIS. At least the legacy of that parent show lives on through occasional NCIS crossovers.

Suddenly Susan (1996 - 2000)

Brooke Shields parlayed child stardom into successes like Suddenly Susan in her adult life. This NBC series almost made it to the 100 episode syndication milestone, and also helped boost the career of stand-up comedian Kathy Griffin. If it had only made it to that hallowed ground of sitcoms, we might still be talking about this workplace comedy.

The Pretender (1996 - 2001)

Some TV mysteries aren’t always given a satisfying resolution. Four seasons and two TV movies laid out the exploits of The Pretender’s Jarod (Michael T. Weiss), who put his skills of deduction and impersonation to the test. Even after all that happened in that time, some might still tell you that the cliffhanger featured in the second TV movie’s wake is still a sore spot in their eyes.

3rd Rock From The Sun (1996 - 2001)

3rd Rock from the Sun was a perfect storm of an entertaining alien-based concept, with a cast that mixed veterans like John Lithgow and Jane Curtin with rising stars like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kristen Johnston and French Stewart. Six seasons, several Wililam Shatner guest spots and even a 3D episode later, not many people are talking about this underrated gut buster.

Moesha (1996 - 2001)

THR once told the tale of the now-defunct UPN, an upstart network that gave all of the majors some much needed competition. Part of the success of that channel was thanks to the sitcom Moesha, which saw Brandy Norwood acting as the face of what’s considered the most successful series of that long-faded brand’s history.

Nash Bridges (1996 - 2001)

How does this equation sound: a dramedy cop series starring Don Johnson and Cheech Marin and created by Lost’s Carlton Cuse. Believe it or not, it existed for six seasons on CBS, and its name was Nash Bridges. It had an easy-going style, and some classic muscle car action to lend some extra charm, but you’d still be hard-pressed to identify a fan of this series; even with the 2021 continuation movie landing at USA.

Dharma And Greg (1997 - 2002)

How does a show like Dharma and Greg fall between the cracks? Jenna Elfman and Thomas Gibson’s ABC sitcom hit feels like it happened at the right time, in the right place, as it became a five season wonder about a couple that married on their first date. You’d think with the eventual success of shows like Married at First Sight and Love is Blind, this series would have made some sort of impact.

Two Guys And A Girl (1998 - 2001)

An ABC sitcom that once starred Ryan Reynolds and Nathan Fillion surely must be remembered by the masses, right? Apparently, no matter if you call it Two Guys, A Girl, And A Pizza Place, or by its later title Two Guys and a Girl, the resulting questions show the lack of a lasting impact for this four-season ABC sitcom.

Becker (1998 - 2004)

It took Ted Danson a little while to land a long-term hit that even came close to Cheers 11-season run. The debut of 1998's Becker on CBS would mark that very occasion, as the actor would play the titular curmudgeon for six laugh-filled seasons. Unfortunately, the good doctor that Danson portrayed wasn’t quite as iconic as Sam Malone.

Wings (1990 - 1997)

Arriving in the sweet spot overlapping the end of Cheers and the dawn of Frasier, Wings felt like it was the perfect cousin to those iconic NBC siblings. The Tim Daly/Steven Weber-led ensemble comedy certainly lasted for a while, netting eight seasons in total. Admittedly, there’s been no word on a legacy-quel, and that doesn’t seem likely given the show’s pop culture impact.

Ellen (1994 - 1998)

Everyone remembers Ellen Degeneres for her long-running, eponymous talk show, which quite often was simply called Ellen. Maybe that’s part of the reason why the former talk show host and stand up comic’s previous trailblazing sitcom of that same shortened name isn’t easily recalled. Though it could have been worse: the original title of the five-season ABC show, These Friends of Mine, might have been confused with a certain long-running TV hit.

Touched By An Angel (1994 - 2003)

A idea of a show like Touched by an Angel hitting nine seasons feels pretty impressive. In doing so, it stood out among the ‘90s TV landscape as a beacon of longevity. However, something must have been missing from the overall picture, as this uplifting drama failed to see much of an afterlife following its run.

The Wayans Bros. (1995 - 1999)

The Wayans family has been a mainstay within the comedy scene through series like In Living Color and films like Scary Movie. So you’d think it’d be easy for something like The Wayan Bros. to remain in the pop culture zeitgeist. Much like UPN’s Moesha, this WB series’ legacy seems to have been overshadowed by the merger that would create The CW.

Sliders (1995 - 2000)

Network sci-fi has always been a hotbed for devoted fandoms. That’s how Jerry O’Connell and his Sliders co-stars saw their series survive cancellation by Fox -- and a move to the Sci-Fi Channel. The show notable showed its characters adventuring through the multiverse before it was cool. I'd like to think that in another universe, this show is still running due to its somewhat groundbreaking nature and has a Star Trek style cinematic universe. Of course, we’re not in that universe, are we?

While some could still claim they don’t make ‘em like they used to in the world of TV, there are more ways for a series to keep itself in people’s hearts and minds after all is said and done. Perhaps the future will be kinder to the shows mentioned above, especially now that we’ve shed light on some potential favorites you may have forgotten about.