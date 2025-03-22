After (Spoiler) Got Fired On Abbott Elementary, I Have A Theory About Who Will Replace Them

Spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 4, Episode 18 – “Audit” – are ahead! Read with caution, and watch the episode with a Hulu subscription if you haven’t yet.

It’s been a few days since that fateful episode of Abbott Elementary aired on the 2025 TV schedule , and I’m still high-key reeling over Ava getting fired . However, I have to accept this new reality, and we need to figure out how to move forward. That means someone has to step up to be the new principal of Abbott, and I have a theory about who her replacement will be.

For context, Ava got fired after the district found out about Abbott Elementary getting school supplies provided to them by the neighboring golf course. In an act to make sure none of the teachers got suspended, Janelle James’ character took the blame, which resulted in her termination. Now, her position is open, and someone needs to fill it.

How To Watch Abbott Elementary (Image credit: ABC) New episodes of Abbott Elementary air on ABC every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Then, they are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

I think her replacement is pretty obvious too. My theory is Gregory Eddie will take over for Ava.

When we met Tyler James Williams’ character, it was quickly established that he had the qualifications and education to be a principal, in fact, that’s what he wanted to be.

Back in Season 1 of this show that's considered one of the best sitcoms , it was established that Gregory had actually applied for and almost got the job Ava ended up with. He was salty about it for a long time too. However, for a while now, he’s been very happy in his position as a teacher, and he and the now-former principal are on pretty good terms.

However, now feels like the perfect time to bring this plot point back.

For a lot of Season 4, they’ve been making a big deal about Gregory’s desire to make more money. Plus, back in the day, he had aspirations to have a bigger role in the school system. Making him principal could satisfy both those plot points, as he’d both likely make a bit more money and he’d get the job he was initially after.

Considering that Gregory seems very comfortable in his job as a teacher and in his relationship with Janine , giving him this position could shake things up on the show, and give him the chance to evolve even more as a character.

Here’s the thing though, I don’t think it will last. Ava has become a fan-favorite character , and she’s grown a lot as an individual. I’m not sure how James’ character could stay on the show if she wasn’t the principal, and I feel like her selfless act can’t end in a permanent firing. Plus, I think Gregory might be better suited as a teacher anyway.

So, overall, my guess is Gregory will take Ava’s place as principal for the remainder of Season 4. We know Abbott has been renewed for Season 5 , and when it comes to who will lead the school then, I’m not so sure. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

For now, though, I think Mr. Eddie will be named principal of Abbott Elementary, and I really hope we get to see that, because it’s something he almost was back in the early days of the ABC comedy.