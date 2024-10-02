Quinta Brunson Shares One Sweet Thing About Working With Kids On The Abbott Elementary Set All Day

Abbott Elementary is preparing for its fourth season, and the 2024 TV schedule's class will soon be in session. There’s no telling what the teachers at Abbott will be going through, and I'm especially excited to see them back in the hallways interacting with each other and the kids. Honestly, it’s always entertaining to see how the students test everyone’s patience, and the children playing them are so funny. Now, Quinta Brunson is opening up about one of the sweetest things that comes with working with the little actors.

With a show like Abbott Elementary taking place at a school, and an elementary school, no less, the kids outweigh the adults on-screen, and a lot of them haven’t hit double digits yet. While it’s likely somewhat difficult at times working with the youngsters, Brunson told the Wall Street Journal about her love for them and the sweet drawings they give her:

I have one of Janine’s signature 'Kindness' necklaces, I love that. Sometimes the kids on set draw me pictures. Those are the kinds of things I like to put into a nice little pile to bring home.

Knowing that the kids draw the cast pictures and Brunson has taken some of them home with her is perhaps the sweetest thing I have heard. And I don't think it's far-fetched to assume that the rest of the cast have taken pictures home too. At this point, it might feel like Brunson and co. are the kids' teachers and mentors even though they aren’t actually teachers. It makes me wonder if anyone has ever actually sat down with the kids to draw pictures with them, and now, just thinking about it, I need it as a random scene for Season 4.

The fact that the kids love the adult cast so much only adds to the list of reasons why Abbott Elementary is one of the best sitcoms of all time. Obviously, the hilarious characters and stories are the primary reason why this show is beloved. However, knowing that the environment on set is so sweet adds even more meaning to the fun on-screen interactions the adults have with the kids. Plus, it makes me even more excited about Season 4.

It’s hard to believe that Abbott is hitting its 50th episode in the upcoming season, and it’s going to be exciting to see what will happen to commemorate it. It also feels like there's a good chance that at least one of the kids drew something to celebrate the milestone, and I would love nothing more than to see Brunson post photos of the drawings she's received.

There is much to look forward to with Abbott Elementary Season 4, and thankfully the teachers and kids will be back at school soon. So, make sure to catch new episodes starting Wednesday, October 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC, and if you want to stream the first three seasons of Brunson's comedy before that, you can do so with a Hulu subscription.