Terry Crews Opens Up About Reuniting With Chris Rock And More For Everybody Hates Chris Reboot

It seems like every classic series these days is getting a revival, reboot or spinoff in this entertainment climate. Now, Everybody Hates Chris is the latest series to get a revival, and it’s animated. While the show features new actors voicing Chris, Drew and Tonya, Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold are back to playing their parents, Julius and Rochelle. Crews is now opening up about reuniting with narrator and executive producer Chris Rock, as well as more familiar faces from the original series.

Terry Crews starred on the OG UPN/CW sitcom for all four seasons from 2005 to 2009. Despite the fact that it’s been 15 years since the show ended, it's been promised that the animated series will seamlessly recreate the vibes of its predecessor. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum spoke to Entertainment Tonight about reuniting with Chris Rock, Tichina Arnold and original co-creator Ali LeRoi, who serves as an executive producer. And, by the sounds of it, Crews couldn't be more pleased:

First of all, who gets this, is my question. The fact that we did this show 20 years ago, and we basically get to do it all over again with the same people. I mean, Tyler James Williams has gone on to success on his own. But back with me, Chris Rock and Tichina Arnold, it felt like home again. And I’m telling you, it’s hilarious. I’m so happy.

It's disappointing, yet understandable, that Tyler James Williams and the other former child actors won’t be on Everybody Still Hates Chris, given that they're now adults. However, it is exciting that Terry Crews and other OGs are back in the fold. That reunion is even sweeter to me now after hearing the Killer's Game star's sentiments. I can definitely understand how surreal it must be for him to be working with his former colleagues again.

When the Everybody Hates Chris revival was announced in 2021, it was confirmed that Chris Rock would be involved, which wasn't so surprising since it is loosely based on his life growing up in Brooklyn. But, when Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold were also confirmed to return, that added a level of excitement for the production. It sounds like they were able to get back into the groove even with so much time having passed.

Of course, It'll be hard for the revival to top the standard set by its parent series, especially since it’s one of the best sitcoms of all time. However, considering the strong creative team behind it, Everybody Still Hates Chris could still end up being an enjoyable show.

There was a lot of uncertainty over the years, regarding whether and Everybody Hates Chris reboot/revival would happen. Considering the different variables that were at play, I'm so happy that the production is officially coming to fruition. And, of course, I also love that Terry Crews is once again working with the people that he made TV history with over a decade ago.

Luckily, it won’t be long until fans see how Everybody Still Hates Chris, as the new series premieres on September 25 on Comedy Central amid the 2024 TV schedule. In the meantime, you can check out classic episodes of the OG show by streaming them for free on Tubi and Pluto or with the use of an active Hulu subscription.